Kyle Kuzma Rips Nike for 'Ruining the Nostalgia of Jerseys'

Nike has faced backlash since launching its City Edition jerseys back in 2017.

Leading up to the 2017-18 season, Kobe Bryant, who at the time had recently retired, appeared to understand fans' disappointment over Nike's alternate Los Angeles Lakers jersey, as the team's first City Edition uniform seemed more focused on Kobe's Black Mamba nickname than the team itself.

"It doesn't stand just for me," Bryant told ESPN. "It stands for an attitude that should be inside of you when you put the Laker jersey on. You should play with a killer approach."

At the time, Nike's art director for the NBA's City Edition uniforms maintained that the line was an opportunity to be "more progressive."

"They have always had a more traditional aesthetic," Montoya said about the signature basketball jersey. "This was an opportunity to look at something more progressive."