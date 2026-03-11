Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and More React to Historic Moment

Bam Adebayo bested his idol, Kobe Bryant, with a remarkable 83-point performance in the Miami Heat’s game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (March 10).

Indeed, this puts Bam in the rarest of company, as he now boasts the second-most points to ever be scored in an NBA game. Bam’s time on the court at Kaseya Center on Tuesday placed the 28-year-old two points ahead of Kobe’s 81-point performance with the Lakers back in 2006. The all-time record of 100, set by Wilt Chamberlain more than 60 years ago, still stands.

“[Kobe] was my idol growing up,” Bam later told SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt. “I watched how he approached the game with that much focus, that laser focus [and] being locked in 48 minutes of a game. Obviously, to see him do it that way, a special moment. … Being able to never meet him, in my mind, I wonder what he would say to me at this point. He’d probably tell me, ‘do it again.’”