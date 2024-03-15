Washington Wizards to Honor Pusha T With Bobblehead Giveaway

The Washington Wizards are set to give away bobbleheads of Pusha T to the first 10,000 fans at their game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Clipse rapper is the latest local icon to be honored by the Wizards as part of the team's "For The District" campaign and bobblehead series, following similar tributes to Ben's Chili Bowl founder Virginia Ali and tennis star Frances Tiafoe.

“I have to be honest, I have never had a bobblehead made of me in my likeness, ever,” the Virginia beach rapper said. “You know, when I first heard the opportunity, I thought it was an honor. I looked it as an honor, honestly.”