There have been some major NBA names involved in trade rumors over the past few weeks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, and Ja Morant were players that were part of that rumor mill, and in what has been a wild stretch, all of those players actually were moved. One superstar player mentioned in said rumor mill is Kevin Durant, who still calls Houston his basketball home. Is Durant the next household name to be traded, or is Rafael Stone content with his roster heading into the 2026-27 season? Below, we’ll take a look at the latest buzz surrounding a potential Durant trade. Kevin Durant to Minnesota Timberwolves trade rumors

The Timberwolves have been consistently linked to Durant, and Minnesota has been at the forefront of a ton of trade speculation so far this summer. Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly did pull the trigger on a blockbuster deal already this off-season as he landed LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

A Big 3 of Anthony Edwards, Ball, and Durant would make the Timberwolves virtually unguardable. As for what the Rockets would want in a deal for Durant, it would have to include four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. Ime Udoka is a defensive-minded head coach, first and foremost, and he surely wasn’t happy that his team ranked among the worst defensive units in the NBA last season. The Rockets have already made a move to try and rectify those defensive struggles as they reportedly signed 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart this week. Having Alperen Sengun and Gobert in the frontcourt would be a terrific way to counter the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference. At the end of the day, though, a Durant trade to Minnesota is unlikely as there has been little indication that either side is interested in making a deal of this magnitude.

Kevin Durant to Washington Wizards trade rumors

It has been speculated for weeks that the Wizards could be interested in trading away Anthony Davis, and Houston has often been mentioned as a top landing spot. “The fit between Davis and Alperen Sengun would be fascinating, even if spacing would be a concern,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote on June 12. As for Durant to the Wizards, that has been speculated on ever since Durant came into the NBA 19 years ago. Durant is a D.C. native and Washington heavily recruited him in free agency 10 years ago. There was also a report from The Ringer’s Michael V. Pina in April of this year that the Wizards could have interest in trading for Durant this summer. In addition, the Wizards don’t seem interested in a slow-build around No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. Washington looks determined on being relevant in the Eastern Conference right now, as they gave veteran Trae Young a new four-year deal. Kevin Durant to Boston Celtics trade rumors

Brad Stevens is getting Nico Harrison-level backlash at the moment following the Celtics’ stunning trade that saw Jaylen Brown land with the division-rival 76ers.

The only way to salvage the situation in Boston right now might be for Stevens to try and swing a deal for a true superstar player like Durant. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix wrote about the draft picks that the Celtics landed from Philadelphia in the Brown–Paul George swap and suggested that Stevens could parlay those picks into a different deal. “The Celtics can spin that the pair of first rounders they picked up have value. And they do,” Mannix wrote on Thursday. “The 2028 one will likely end up as the Clippers’, who are beginning a rebuild with an Aspiration-sized anvil over their head. The ’31 pick is Philadelphia’s and, hey, who knows where the Sixers will be in four years.” The Rockets, though, are seemingly not interested in future picks at the moment as they are in “win-now” mode. This is another one that is highly unlikely. Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.



