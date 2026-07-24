Undisputed

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Joy Taylor at the inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group.
Sports

Skip Bayless Lawsuit: What Is Joy Taylor Being Accused Of?

Joy Taylor has been named as a defendant in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Skip Bayless.

Joe Price565 days ago
Two people are pictured side by side. On the left, a woman with long blonde hair smiles, wearing a black jacket. On the right, a man with short, light brown hair wears a black shirt, looking to the side.
Sports

Skip Bayless Accused of Offering Fox Hairstylist $1.5 MIllion for Sex

Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist for Fox Sports, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and battery.

Alex Ocho566 days ago
Skip Bayless
Sports

Skip Bayless Reveals He Told His Wife She’d Be ‘Second’ to His Work When They First Met

Bayless, who has been married since 2016, has had a career in sports journalism since the '70s.

Trey Alston641 days ago
Skip Bayless, wearing a sleek suit and turtleneck, attends an event
Sports

Skip Bayless Confirms He's Leaving ‘Undisputed' (UPDATE)

The 72-year-old has been with the sports talk show on FS1 since its premiere in 2016.

Alex Ocho740 days ago
Paul Pierce of the Celtics attempts to drive past LeBron James of the Miami Heat during a basketball game
Sports

Paul Pierce Says He’s Responsible for Taking LeBron James to the ‘Next Level’

Pierce made the comments during a recent episode 'Undisputed.'

Joe Price743 days ago
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Skip Bayless, wearing a suit and tie, smiles on the left; Kyrie Irving, in a sports jersey, looks serious on the right
Sports

People Had Some Thoughts About Skip Bayless Saying 'Inch for Inch, Kyrie Is the Most Gifted Player I've Ever Seen'

Rest assured, the FS1 personality took into account that "size is part of the gift."

Jose Martinez780 days ago
Shannon Sharpe wipes a tear while holding glasses, wearing a plaid jacket and white shirt, during a sports talk show
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About What He Was Feeling During His Emotional Final 'Undisputed' Episode

The NFL Hall of Famer left the FS1 debate show in June 2023 after seven years.

Jose Martinez787 days ago
Pop Culture

Mo’Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Was Mad for Days Over How Skip Bayless Disrespected Him

The NFL Hall of Famer parted ways with Skip Bayless and FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ last year.

Zach Dionne899 days ago
Sports

Shannon Sharpe on 'Undisputed' Exit: 'Look at the Subs. I Got More Subs.'

Sharpe's subscriber count has skyrocketed since his interview with Katt Williams went viral last month.

Mark Elibert900 days ago
Sports

Michael Irvin Calls Out His Son's Rap Career: 'You Grew Up in a Gated Community Your Whole Life’

The Dallas Cowboys legend's son has released two albums as Tut Tarantino.

Brad Callas1008 days ago
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Sports

Shannon Sharpe Sheds Light on Heated On-Air Confrontation With Skip Bayless That Led to Them Parting Ways

The Hall of Fame tight end recently joined ESPN's 'First Take' after leaving FS1's 'Undisputed.'

Brad Callas1036 days ago
Sports

'Undisputed Live' Sees Significant Drop in Viewership Throughout Premiere Week

The new version of 'Undisputed' now features a rotating cast of former NFL stars who will replace former host Shannon Sharpe.

Mark Elibert1058 days ago
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Set to Join ESPN's 'First Take'

The NFL Hall of Famer left FS1's 'Undisputed' in June after seven years on the show.

Jose Martinez1073 days ago
Sports

Skip Bayless Announces Lil Wayne Will Make Weekly 'Undisputed' Appearances, Shares New Theme Song (UPDATE)

Shannon Sharpe made his final appearance on the FS1 debate show less than two months ago.

Jose Martinez1087 days ago
Sports

‘Undisputed' Taking 2-Month Hiatus to Find Skip Bayless’ New Co-Host After Shannon Sharpe’s Departure

Shannon Sharpe exited 'Undisputed' last month with a tearful goodbye.

Joe Price1114 days ago
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Sports

Watch Shannon Sharpe Give Tearful Goodbye, Thank Skip Bayless During Final 'Undisputed' Appearance

The NFL Hall of Famer announced his departure from the FS1 show earlier this year.

Mark Elibert1138 days ago
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Exiting FS1's 'Undisputed'

The NFL Hall of Famer launched the sports debate show with Skip Bayless in 2016.

Jose Martinez1151 days ago
Skip Bayless, co-host of FS1's 'Undisputed'
Sports

Skip Bayless Says Luka Doncic Holds Himself Back by 'B*tching' About Every Foul Call He Doesn't Get

Skip Bayless returns with his latest criticism of Luka Doncic, as the co-host of FS1's 'Undisputed' blasted the Dallas star for "b*tching" about foul calls.

Brad Callas1243 days ago

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