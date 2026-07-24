Undefeated

Undefeated is a streetwear and sneaker boutique brand founded in 2002 by Eddie Cruz and James Bond in Los Angeles. Known for its five-strike logo, Undefeated blends athletic performance with streetwear through limited-edition sneaker releases like the Air Jordan 4 and Nike Air Force 1 and graphic apparel that references sports like baseball and basketball. The brand has grown into a lifestyle label that shapes both sneaker culture and contemporary streetwear aesthetics.

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Bad Bunny and Timothee Chalamet
Music

Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet Attend World Baseball Classic in Tokyo

Both stars watched Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a grand slam.

tara mahadevan141 days ago
A group of five baseball players wearing different team uniforms and caps, standing together and posing for a photo.
Sports

2026 World Baseball Classic Starts Soon: How to Watch

Here's how to watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic, starting this month.

Trace William Cowen145 days ago
Two men in sports jerseys. The left wears a USA jersey with "Undefeated" branding; the right, a green jersey with "Born x Raised" on the back.
Style

Fanatics, Complex Announce World Baseball Classic Collab f/ Capsules by UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised

The collection takes inspiration from teams including USA, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.

Trace William Cowen150 days ago
Claressa Shields Retains Undefeated Streak Over Franchon Crews-Dezurn
Sports

Claressa Shields Dominates Franchon Crews-Dezurn to Stay Undefeated

Claressa Shields outboxed Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their rematch, earning a unanimous decision and staying undefeated at 18-0.

Bernadette Giacomazzo152 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Collabs
Sneakers

Air Jordan 11 Collabs We Want to Release

Supreme? Travis Scott? Union? Here are what some Jordan 11 collabs might look like.

Ben Felderstein180 days ago
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Undefeated x Collaborations
Sneakers

The Best Undefeated Sneaker Collaborations

Started in 2002, here are the brand's best collaborations, from Air Jordan IVs to Air Force 1s.

Matt Welty211 days ago
'Christmas' Nike Kobe 3 Protro
Sneakers

'Christmas' Nike Kobe 3, Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Kobe 3 'Christmas' headlines this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng214 days ago
Streetwear Holiday Windows Undefeated Homies With Vivid Colors
Style

Meet The Artists Behind Supreme and Undefeated's Holiday Windows

We interviewed With Vivid Color, a husband-wife sign painting duo whose quirky holiday windows are seen across some of LA's biggest streetwear retailers.

Lei Takanashi215 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 9
Sneakers

Undefeated's Next Nike Air Max 95 Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to buy the 'Medium Olive' Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95.

Victor Deng216 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95
Sneakers

How to Buy the City-Exclusive Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95s

Undefeated and Nike are dropping four geo-exclusive Air Max 95s this month.

Victor Deng226 days ago
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Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95
Sneakers

These Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95s Are Releasing in Select Regions

Four limited Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95s are dropping this weekend.

Victor Deng227 days ago
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Sneakers

'Gamma' Jordan 11, Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 PE, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Gamma' Air Jordan 11 headlines this week's top releases.

Victor Deng228 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95
Sneakers

How to Buy the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95

The raffle for the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95s is open.

Victor Deng234 days ago
Blue and white Oakley sports sunglasses with mirrored lenses and a black nose shield.
Style

UNDEFEATED and Oakley Join Forces for First-Ever Collaboration

The partnership reimagines Oakley’s heritage.

Complex Staff283 days ago

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