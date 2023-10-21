Michael Irvin Calls Out His Son's Rap Career: 'You Grew Up in a Gated Community Your Whole Life’

It isn't the first time Irvin has expressed his confusion over his son's rap career. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show in 2019, Irvin talked about his son, Elijah, for flaunting a fake persona as Tut Tarantino.

"He raps about some of the hardest stuff in the world," Irvin said. "I say to him, 'Son, you grew up in a 20,000 square foot. gated community! Where does this stuff come from?'"

Irvin added, "I worked hard to get you out of this, and you're rapping right back to it."