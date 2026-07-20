Baseball is America’s Pastime. It’s hot dogs and beer. It’s one of the best parts of summertime. But that’s not all. While baseball may not be the first sport you think of when you think of streetwear and style (that honor belongs to the NBA), it has had plenty of influence on streetwear and style over the years.

Whether we talk about the ubiquity of fitted caps, satin Starter jackets, or Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike sneakers, there are plenty of ways that baseball has established a foothold in modern fashion.

One of the most recent examples of the ongoing relationship between baseball and streetwear comes courtesy of one of contemporary art's most recognizable names. KAWS, the artist behind some of the most sought-after collectibles and collaborations in the game, has teamed up with MLB on a series of jerseys and apparel that bring his signature aesthetic to America's pastime.