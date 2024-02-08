Mo’Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Was Mad for Days Over How Skip Bayless Disrespected Him

Mo’Nique admitted on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay that she could not watch FS1’s Undisputed for two days because of what Skip Bayless told Shannon Sharpe during one of their more heated debates.
“Let me say this to you,” Mo’Nique said. “The day I watched Skip Bayless lose himself with you—and that’s what he did, he lost himself—and when I watched Skip Bayless say to you, ‘Put them goddamn glasses back on, boy.’”
The comedian immediately clarified that certain aspects of her account are based on perception.
“Now I know he didn’t say ‘goddamn’ and ‘boy,’ but that’s what everybody heard. And I was waiting for you to snatch his ass across that table, baby, and give it to him. I was like, ‘Shannon, this is the perfect time.’ I don’t condone violence…but that day. I was in my feelings for two days.”
In a December 2022 episode of Undisputed, Bayless claimed Sharpe was jealous of Tom Brady without considering his co-host’s remarkable career. “That’s what you do, every time I call something into question, I’m ‘jealous,’” Shannon responded. “Skip, I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effing Hall of Fame! I got three Super Bowls!”
Following his departure from the show last June, Sharpe told Stephen A. Smith that the confrontation turned out to be the breaking point in their relationship.
“[Skip] felt that he could go over the top in that situation,” he said. “Whatever the relationship is, once one partner has no respect for the other, the other partner then in turn loses respect for said partner, then I think it is only a matter of time because I felt in that moment he had lost all respect for me.”
Sharpe—who topped Complex's 2023 list of most entertaining sports media personalities—confessed he was “really, really hurt” by the remark and “it took a lot for me to not put my hands on him.”