Mo’Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Was Mad for Days Over How Skip Bayless Disrespected Him

Mo’Nique admitted on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay that she could not watch FS1’s Undisputed for two days because of what Skip Bayless told Shannon Sharpe during one of their more heated debates.

“Let me say this to you,” Mo’Nique said. “The day I watched Skip Bayless lose himself with you—and that’s what he did, he lost himself—and when I watched Skip Bayless say to you, ‘Put them goddamn glasses back on, boy.’”

The comedian immediately clarified that certain aspects of her account are based on perception.

“Now I know he didn’t say ‘goddamn’ and ‘boy,’ but that’s what everybody heard. And I was waiting for you to snatch his ass across that table, baby, and give it to him. I was like, ‘Shannon, this is the perfect time.’ I don’t condone violence…but that day. I was in my feelings for two days.”