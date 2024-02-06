Shannon Sharpe on 'Undisputed' Exit: 'Look at the Subs. I Got More Subs.'

Shannon Sharpe had some words about all the employers that have let him go, specifically Fox Sports' Undisputed, where he spent seven years alongside Skip Bayless before leaving in 2023.

On a new episode of Nightcap, Sharpe told Chad Ochocinco things have been going great since leaving Undisputed, and his subscriber count is proof of that.

"Ocho, CBS, let me go. I went to Undisputed and got bigger. Undisputed let me go now look at him," Sharpe said. "Look at the sub. I got more subs than Undisputed. You look at the talent they got over there, we got a new podcast and we got more subs than everybody they got over there combined. So they can't, I'm ok, I'm going to be ok, I believe in me. I'm always going to bet on Black."

He continued, "When something happens, I remember, I wanted a situation and my agent said, 'Hey don't worry about it, next contract somebody else will pay for what you lost. Ocho I don't get upset mann. It's not the end of the world. I'm strong, I'm born in '68 I came from good stock not wood stock. You better understand where I came from and how I came to be."