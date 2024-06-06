People Had Some Thoughts About Skip Bayless Saying 'Inch for Inch, Kyrie Is the Most Gifted Player I've Ever Seen'

James, 39, said he was happy and proud to watch 32-year-old Kyrie continue his growth, but also "fucking mad" that they are no longer teammates. The last time Irving competed in the NBA Finals was in 2017, when he and LeBron were playing together.

Skip Bayless discussed LeBron's statement about Irving with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce on FS1's Undisputed earlier today. Skip not only sided with James, but also declared that Kyrie is the best player, past and present, at 6-foot-2 or shorter.

Bayless just said it a little...differently.

"Given that size is part of the gift, as you both say, if I just go inch for inch, inch for inch, Kyrie is the most gifted player I've ever seen," Bayless said at the 5:30 mark in the video up top.

Then, as expected, people had a field day with his phrasing.