People Had Some Thoughts About Skip Bayless Saying 'Inch for Inch, Kyrie Is the Most Gifted Player I've Ever Seen'

Rest assured, the FS1 personality took into account that "size is part of the gift."

Jun 06, 2024
LeBron James set off a firestorm of NBA discourse on Wednesday after he called his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving "the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen."

James, 39, said he was happy and proud to watch 32-year-old Kyrie continue his growth, but also "fucking mad" that they are no longer teammates. The last time Irving competed in the NBA Finals was in 2017, when he and LeBron were playing together.

Skip Bayless discussed LeBron's statement about Irving with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce on FS1's Undisputed earlier today. Skip not only sided with James, but also declared that Kyrie is the best player, past and present, at 6-foot-2 or shorter.

Bayless just said it a little...differently.

"Given that size is part of the gift, as you both say, if I just go inch for inch, inch for inch, Kyrie is the most gifted player I've ever seen," Bayless said at the 5:30 mark in the video up top.

Then, as expected, people had a field day with his phrasing.

Inch for inch ? https://t.co/in6KhtoNcH pic.twitter.com/8fvxXjwlHJ

— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 5, 2024
“Inch for inch” pic.twitter.com/Bo64A9GbYG https://t.co/ZdRsACVluq

— Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) June 5, 2024
Inch for inch huh

Yeah ok buddy you’re OUTTA HERE!!!! https://t.co/Rwj0Av1hUF pic.twitter.com/mNX1uSDz2h

— Niko (@nikotaughtyou) June 5, 2024
INCH FOR INCH? https://t.co/61YLLDknC7 pic.twitter.com/aHieKKdYD0

— big dookie (@ClutchLikeRomo) June 5, 2024
Pierce knew all he could do was look into camera, because everyone remembers the skeleton in his sizzle reel.

