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Jian DeLeon

Joined July 2014 | 1285 posts
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Latest Stories

Pharrell and NIGO attending the launch event for the Billionaire Boys Club Icecream sneaker in 2004.

The Origins of Billionaire Boys Club/Icecream, Pharrell and NIGO's Brainchild

The story of the BBC and Icecream brands, as told by the people who built them.

Jian DeLeon24 days ago
Russell Westbrook poses for Complex's April/May 2013 cover.

Russell Westbrook: Out of Bounds (2013 Cover Story)

Though the former MVP and future Hall of Famer retired from the NBA last week, you can now re-read Russell Westbrook’s 2013 Complex cover story.

Jian DeLeon28 days ago
Founded in 1980, Stussy has grown to become one of the most respected and longest lasting streetwear brands of all time. Here, some of the major players who got it where it is today tell its story.

The Origins of Stüssy, One of the Greatest Streetwear Brands of All Time

How the iconic streetwear brand made it big without compromising its roots, told by the people that got it to where it is today.

Jian DeLeon55 days ago
Red-toned image of a Supreme store with text overlay: "50 Things You Didn't Know About Supreme."

50 Things You Didn't Know About Supreme

The storied streetwear brand is known for its secrecy, so let's shed some light on Supreme's past.

Jian DeLeon422 days ago
Influential Black Fashion Designers

The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know

From Kimora Lee Simmons and P Diddy to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, here are the greatest African American and Black fashion designers to know about.

Jian DeLeon1662 days ago
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saved by the bell style lead

10 Style Tips You Can Learn From 'Saved by the Bell'

It's all right, 'cause you're dressed by the bell.

Jian DeLeon3040 days ago
Raf Simons NYFW:M show

A Raf Simons Stan Goes to His First Raf Simons Fashion Show

One of Raf Simon's biggest fans went to the designer's first, highly-anticipated show in New York. This is what happened.

Jian DeLeon3514 days ago
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Boots That Knock: Formal Footwear Ready for Winter

Cold-weather footwear that will get a warm reception wherever you go.

Jian DeLeon3951 days ago
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The 25 Most Influential People in Sneakers Right Now

Ranked, 25 to 1, everyone you need to pay close attention to.

Jian DeLeon3984 days ago
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10 NBA Players Who Embodied Basketball Style Through the NBA Dress Code

Through the years, players have personified (and rebelled against) David Stern's sartorial straightjacket

Jian DeLeon3988 days ago
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Noah Clothing Designer Brendon Babenzien Gives Us A Tour of His New Store

The new SoHo shop that's definitely worth checking out.

Jian DeLeon3990 days ago
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The 25 Most Exciting Things In Sneakers Right Now

The people, brands, stores &amp; processes are the reasons there's never been a better time to love kicks. Here's The 25 Most Exciting Things In Sneakers Right Now.

Jian DeLeon3991 days ago
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Stadium Goods Knocks the Sneaker Resale Retail Concept Out of the Park

New York City’s newest sneaker shop is out to walk all over its competition.

Jian DeLeon3993 days ago
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The 25 Most Exciting Moments of Fashion Month

The best collections, collaborations, and celebrity style from fashion's busiest month.

Jian DeLeon3996 days ago
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It's Perfectly Acceptable For Dudes to Rock Women's Clothes Now

From Young Thug and Jaden Smith all the way to regular guys, here's why it's fine for men to sometimes shop the women's section.

Jian DeLeon3996 days ago
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A Closer Look at the Public School x Air Jordan X, and the Designers Rank Their Favorite Jordans

The award-winning fashion duo links up with the Jumpman once again.

Jian DeLeon3999 days ago

Worn Ready: Raf Simons Makes an adidas Stan Smith That Does the Breaking In For You

Raf Simons is back with a broken-in take on the Stan Smith, the minimal sneaker that rules them all.

Jian DeLeon4004 days ago
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50 Things You Didn't Know About Ralph Lauren

The Polo icon has quite the interesting story that some may not know.

Jian DeLeon4005 days ago

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