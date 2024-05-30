It has been almost exactly one year since Shannon Sharpe made his final appearance on Undisputed and delivered an emotional farewell to everyone, including co-host Skip Bayless.

After spending seven years on the FS1 debate show, you can understand why Sharpe was fighting back tears. During his appearance on the Black Money Tree podcast, the NFL Hall of Famer revealed he became emotional because he was coming to terms with his belief that what he strived so hard to accomplish did not work out.

"See, people like, 'But Shannon, why'd you get so emotional?' Because if you knew what I put into that job, you would understand," Sharpe explained in the new conversation. "You see, the greater the expectation, the greater the hurt when it doesn't work out."

"And I poured so much into that. I gave up everything," the 55-year-old continued. "I lost relationships because I couldn't go out to dinner, I couldn't go to vacation, I couldn't—because I have to watch all the sporting events because I gotta be able to talk about them on television, and talk about them expertly. So it cost me a lot."