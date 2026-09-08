Pete Forester
Latest Stories
Searching for Acceptance Through Sneakers
How one pair of sneakers represented acceptance and freedom.
More than prayers: 5 things we should do to prevent gun violence in America right now
We need to move beyond meaningless sentiment and take real action to prevent gun violence.
The Sneakers 2016 Presidential Candidates Are (Probably) Wearing
Imagining Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's sneaker rotations based off what they've said on the campaign trail.
An Open Letter to the Footwear Community
A call for the latecomers to actively support LGBT rights.
How to Wear the adidas AlphaBOUNCE
Six different ways to style adidas' new runner.
StockX Is Changing the Sneaker Resell Market and Detroit
StockX is a databse for sneakers that's making reselling sneakers easier and helping Detroit's economy at the same time.
Lessons From the Nike Air Monarch, the Ultimate Dad Shoe
What this perrenial best-seller can teach us.
Behind Bobbito Garcia's Next Sneaker Project
One of sneaker culture's original pioneers is doing something he's never done before.
How Sneaker Bloggers Make Their Money
Ever wondered how your favorite sneaker bloggers make their money? Read on to find out how.
Here’s How Much the Supreme x Air Jordan V Collab Will Cost (UPDATE)
This could be a first look at the long-rumored Supreme x Air Jordan collaboration. While we await a confirmed release date, images from @realchickenwop social.
Greats Brand to Introduce Boots This Fall
Sneaker brand Greats is set to introduce boots this fall.
Nike Keeps It Poppin' with Cork Zoom Stefan Janoskis
Nike's latest cork make up is on a Zoom Stefan Janoski.
adidas Flips the ZX Flux Script
The Latest adidas ZX Flux flips expectations.