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Pete Forester

Joined July 2014 | 580 posts
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Latest Stories

Airwalk The One

Searching for Acceptance Through Sneakers

How one pair of sneakers represented acceptance and freedom.

Pete Forester3318 days ago
Parkland Florida

More than prayers: 5 things we should do to prevent gun violence in America right now

We need to move beyond meaningless sentiment and take real action to prevent gun violence.

Pete Forester3501 days ago
Clinton Trump Sneakers

The Sneakers 2016 Presidential Candidates Are (Probably) Wearing

Imagining Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's sneaker rotations based off what they've said on the campaign trail.

Pete Forester3621 days ago

An Open Letter to the Footwear Community

A call for the latecomers to actively support LGBT rights.

Pete Forester3709 days ago
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How to Wear the adidas AlphaBOUNCE

Six different ways to style adidas' new runner.

Pete Forester3711 days ago
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StockX Is Changing the Sneaker Resell Market and Detroit

StockX is a databse for sneakers that's making reselling sneakers easier and helping Detroit's economy at the same time.

Pete Forester3718 days ago

I Spent 2 Days in Reebok CrossFit Hell

and lived to tell about it.

Pete Forester3740 days ago
Nike Air Monarch

Lessons From the Nike Air Monarch, the Ultimate Dad Shoe

What this perrenial best-seller can teach us.

Pete Forester3744 days ago

My Mom Picked Out My Sneakers for a Week

Thanks, mom.

Pete Forester3760 days ago
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How to Fake Your Way Into Being a Sneakerhead With $400

Fuccboi 101.

Pete Forester3824 days ago

My Sneaker Collection Was on Daytime TV

Welcome to my home.

Pete Forester3835 days ago

Behind Bobbito Garcia's Next Sneaker Project

One of sneaker culture's original pioneers is doing something he's never done before.

Pete Forester3850 days ago
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How Sneaker Bloggers Make Their Money

Ever wondered how your favorite sneaker bloggers make their money? Read on to find out how.

Pete Forester3934 days ago
Supreme and Air Jordan Five Image

Here’s How Much the Supreme x Air Jordan V Collab Will Cost (UPDATE)

This could be a first look at the long-rumored Supreme x Air Jordan collaboration. While we await a confirmed release date, images from @realchickenwop social.

Pete Forester4040 days ago
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Greats Brand to Introduce Boots This Fall

Sneaker brand Greats is set to introduce boots this fall.

Pete Forester4071 days ago
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Nike Keeps It Poppin' with Cork Zoom Stefan Janoskis

Nike's latest cork make up is on a Zoom Stefan Janoski.

Pete Forester4071 days ago
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adidas Flips the ZX Flux Script

The Latest adidas ZX Flux flips expectations.

Pete Forester4071 days ago

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