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Troy Ave Shooting In Defense of Friend Was Reportedly Staged
Celebrity chef Geoff Cole shared a video of the incident on Instagram.
Troy Ave Celebrates Rikers Release With Bag of Cash and Lamborghini: ‘Ya Boi Home!’
Troy Ave walks free after serving six months of a one-year prison sentence.
Troy Ave Tells Fans 'Send the Prayers Up' While He’s Behind Bars Over 2016 Shooting
Troy is looking forward to moving on from the incident, telling fans he's "happy to get this sh*t behind me."
Jay-Z Allegedly Recorded a Response to Kendrick Lamar’s "Control" Verse, Troy Ave Claims
The Brooklyn rapper shed light on Hov's unreleased response during an appearance on 'The Facto Show.'
Troy Ave Trolls Taxstone’s 35-Year Sentence With ‘Prison City’ Merch, Offers $35 to Whoever Names His Album
Troy Ave continues to poke fun at Taxstone’s misfortunes by creating merch behind his 35-year prison sentence and announcing a new album releasing this week.
Taxstone Sentenced to 35 Years In Prison Over 2016 Shooting
The former podcaster was found guilty of shooting and killing Troy Ave’s bodyguard at Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert in 2016.
Troy Ave Disses Taxstone With "Dear Hater I Won" Song Following Guilty Verdict
On the same day podcaster Taxstone was found guilty of manslaughter for a 2016 shooting inside Irving Plaza, Troy Ave released a diss record.
Taxstone Found Guilty of Manslaughter in 2016 Irving Plaza Shooting
A jury has found Taxstone guilty in the fatal shooting of Ronald "Banga" McPhatter, bodyguard of Troy Ave, who was also shot in the 2016 Irving Plaza incident.
Troy Ave Details Alleged Struggle With Taxstone Over Gun in Testimony About Fatal Irving Plaza Shooting
Troy Ave testifies that he and Taxstone were involved in a life-and-death struggle over the gun that was used in the 2016 fatal shooting at Irving Plaza.
Troy Ave Alludes to Testifying Against Taxstone in New Song: 'It's Either Me or You'
Troy Ave may be hinting at testifying against Taxstone in a new song, '2 Legit 2 Quit.'
Taxstone Faces 20 Years After Pleading Guilty to Federal Gun Charges in Fatal Irving Plaza Shooting
Taxstone pleads guilty to two federal weapons charges.
Troy Ave: 'I Never Said TDE Was Going to Sign Me'
Troy Ave denies ever saying he almost signed a deal with TDE, and that the media twisted his words.
TDE's CEO Top Dawg Says Troy Ave Lied About Almost Joining the Label
On Wednesday, TDE CEO Top Dawg poured water on Troy Ave's story that he almost joined the label.
Troy Ave Claims He Was Going to Sign With TDE Despite Calling Kendrick a 'Weirdo Rapper'
On his new 'NuPac' project, Troy Ave says he wanted to sign with TDE.
7 of Troy Ave’s Most Questionable Moments
Troy Ave has said and done some questionable things in his career.
The Second Coming? A Recent History of Rappers Comparing Themselves to 2Pac
In light of Troy Ave calling his career the "second coming" of 2Pac, here are some other rappers who have compared themselves to the legendary rapper.
Troy Ave Calls His Career the 'Second Coming' of 2Pac: 'It's NewPac'
Troy Ave talked with the 'Breakfast Club' team for 90 minutes, comparing his rise to the "second coming" of the late 2Pac.