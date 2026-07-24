Troy Ave

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A nighttime security camera captures two individuals near a luxury car in a driveway. One person is reaching toward the car and firing a gun.
Music

Troy Ave Shooting In Defense of Friend Was Reportedly Staged

Celebrity chef Geoff Cole shared a video of the incident on Instagram.

Joe Price374 days ago
Troy Ave holding bag of cash
Music

Troy Ave Celebrates Rikers Release With Bag of Cash and Lamborghini: ‘Ya Boi Home!’

Troy Ave walks free after serving six months of a one-year prison sentence.

Jaelani Turner-Williams696 days ago
troy ave is pictured at an event
Music

Troy Ave Tells Fans 'Send the Prayers Up' While He’s Behind Bars Over 2016 Shooting

Troy is looking forward to moving on from the incident, telling fans he's "happy to get this sh*t behind me."

Trace William Cowen890 days ago
Music

Jay-Z Allegedly Recorded a Response to Kendrick Lamar’s "Control" Verse, Troy Ave Claims

The Brooklyn rapper shed light on Hov's unreleased response during an appearance on 'The Facto Show.'

Brad Callas925 days ago
Music

Troy Ave Trolls Taxstone’s 35-Year Sentence With ‘Prison City’ Merch, Offers $35 to Whoever Names His Album

Troy Ave continues to poke fun at Taxstone’s misfortunes by creating merch behind his 35-year prison sentence and announcing a new album releasing this week.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1129 days ago
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Music

Taxstone Sentenced to 35 Years In Prison Over 2016 Shooting

The former podcaster was found guilty of shooting and killing Troy Ave’s bodyguard at Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert in 2016.

Mark Elibert1130 days ago
Troy Ave in the music video for "Dear Hater I Won"
Music

Troy Ave Disses Taxstone With "Dear Hater I Won" Song Following Guilty Verdict

On the same day podcaster Taxstone was found guilty of manslaughter for a 2016 shooting inside Irving Plaza, Troy Ave released a diss record.

Joe Price1218 days ago
Taxstone instagram photo for news
Music

Taxstone Found Guilty of Manslaughter in 2016 Irving Plaza Shooting

A jury has found Taxstone guilty in the fatal shooting of Ronald "Banga" McPhatter, bodyguard of Troy Ave, who was also shot in the 2016 Irving Plaza incident.

Jose Martinez1219 days ago
Troy Ave attends 106 & Park at BET studio.
Music

Troy Ave Details Alleged Struggle With Taxstone Over Gun in Testimony About Fatal Irving Plaza Shooting

Troy Ave testifies that he and Taxstone were involved in a life-and-death struggle over the gun that was used in the 2016 fatal shooting at Irving Plaza.

Jose Martinez1229 days ago
Troy Ave on the Breakfast Club
Music

Troy Ave Alludes to Testifying Against Taxstone in New Song: 'It's Either Me or You'

Troy Ave may be hinting at testifying against Taxstone in a new song, '2 Legit 2 Quit.'

Victoria L. Johnson3096 days ago
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Troy Ave on Power 106
Music

Troy Ave: 'I Never Said TDE Was Going to Sign Me'

Troy Ave denies ever saying he almost signed a deal with TDE, and that the media twisted his words.

Joshua Espinoza3376 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Music

TDE's CEO Top Dawg Says Troy Ave Lied About Almost Joining the Label

On Wednesday, TDE CEO Top Dawg poured water on Troy Ave's story that he almost joined the label.

Gavin Evans3383 days ago
Troy Ave
Music

Troy Ave Claims He Was Going to Sign With TDE Despite Calling Kendrick a 'Weirdo Rapper'

On his new 'NuPac' project, Troy Ave says he wanted to sign with TDE.

Trace William Cowen3385 days ago
Troy Ave
Music

7 of Troy Ave’s Most Questionable Moments

Troy Ave has said and done some questionable things in his career.

edwinortiz3397 days ago
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2Pac at a party in the 1990s.
Music

The Second Coming? A Recent History of Rappers Comparing Themselves to 2Pac

In light of Troy Ave calling his career the "second coming" of 2Pac, here are some other rappers who have compared themselves to the legendary rapper.

Chris Yuscavage3398 days ago
Troy Ave
Music

Troy Ave Calls His Career the 'Second Coming' of 2Pac: 'It's NewPac'

Troy Ave talked with the 'Breakfast Club' team for 90 minutes, comparing his rise to the "second coming" of the late 2Pac.

Trace William Cowen3398 days ago

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