Troy Ave Tells Fans 'Send the Prayers Up' While He’s Behind Bars Over 2016 Shooting

Troy Ave is asking fans to “send the prayers up” while he’s behind bars.
“Alright, y’all. Here it goes. About to run up in the court,” Troy said in a video shared to Instagram on Thursday. “You might not see me for a while. But just know, the streets is a myth."
Last March, Troy testified that he and Taxstone struggled over the weapon that was ultimately used in the deadly Irving Plaza shooting of bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter in 2016. Later that same year, Troy sued the venue and Live Nation over the shooting, arguing "negligence and carelessness."
In June 2023, Taxstone, convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal shooting. Per a statement at the time from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., Taxstone “used a firearm to target his rival, which led to loss of a life and serious injuries to innocent bystanders.”
In Thursday's video, Troy reiterated past remarks he's made about the incident, namely that he's going to make the best out of his current situation.
"And there you have it. Here go the consequences," he said. "But we don’t cry over spilt milk. We take the lemons and make lemonade. God is great, and the paper’s straight. Y’all keeps it cool. Y’all keep running it up. Send the prayers up. Prayers count more than anything.”
Taxstone and Troy Ave, prosecutors showed at trial, were engaged in “a longstanding feud” that led to the former initiating a confrontation at Irving Plaza, ultimately resulting in the fatal shooting of McPhatter, Troy’s bodyguard.
Earlier this week, Troy spoke at length about the case and what's ahead during an episode of his podcast.
"I’m happy to get this shit behind me," he said before walking viewers through a summary of the past seven years. He also noted that new music will continue to arrive, including The R&B Album in March and an upcoming Free Troy Ave project.