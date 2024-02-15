Troy Ave Tells Fans 'Send the Prayers Up' While He’s Behind Bars Over 2016 Shooting

Troy Ave is asking fans to “send the prayers up” while he’s behind bars.

“Alright, y’all. Here it goes. About to run up in the court,” Troy said in a video shared to Instagram on Thursday. “You might not see me for a while. But just know, the streets is a myth."

Last March, Troy testified that he and Taxstone struggled over the weapon that was ultimately used in the deadly Irving Plaza shooting of bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter in 2016. Later that same year, Troy sued the venue and Live Nation over the shooting, arguing "negligence and carelessness."