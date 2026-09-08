Jessica Meiselman Portrait

Jessica Meiselman

Joined April 2016 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

Kanye West

Kanye West's New Music Industry 'Guidelines,' Explained

This weekend, Kanye laid out a set of "new recording and publishing deal guidelines." How realistic are they? What do they mean? We explain.

Jessica Meiselman2187 days ago
Kanye West

Kanye West Is Fighting a Similar Fight as Taylor Swift. Will They Win?

Kanye West is at war with the music industry over the ownership of masters and unfair contracts. It's a similar fight as Taylor Swift's. Will it work?

Jessica Meiselman2191 days ago
Rob Kardashian

A Lawyer Reveals Why Rob Kardashian's Leaked Blac Chyna Pictures Could Land Him in Jail—and Cost Him Millions

Rob Kardashian's potential legal issues are much worse than you think.

Jessica Meiselman3360 days ago
Image via Fyre Festival

Fyre Fest’s Legal Troubles Are Likely to Get Much Worse

Given the role that social media influencers and models played in the promotion of the event, it seems unfathomable that they wouldn’t see legal backlash.

Jessica Meiselman3425 days ago
Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial.

Aaron Hernandez’s Legal Troubles Won’t End With His Death, Expert Explains

Aaron Hernandez's death leaves multiple legal loose ends. But the ruling of suicide and potential of CTE could possibly benefit his estate and victims.

Jessica Meiselman3433 days ago
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Lil Wayne

What Lil Wayne's Move to Roc Nation Would Mean for His Cash Money Lawsuit, According to a Lawyer

Here's what Lil Wayne's potential move to Roc Nation could mean for his Cash Money lawsuit.

Jessica Meiselman3444 days ago
xxx

Inside XXXTentacion’s Complicated Legal Situation

Florida rapper XXXTentacion—real name: Jahseh Onfroy—is making headlines by beefing with Drake. These are the details of his complicated legal situation.

Jessica Meiselman3452 days ago
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Darren Sharper's Hall of Fame Nomination Continues to Be a Disgrace

A serial rapist looking at 20 years in jail, Darren Sharper was twice considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jessica Meiselman3572 days ago
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7 Details From the Derrick Rose Rape Case That Are Too Disturbing to Ignore

As NBA star Derrick Rose's trial begins, we take a closer look at some of the troubling details.

Jessica Meiselman3635 days ago
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The Derrick Rose Rape Case: What We Know So Far

What we know, don't know, and what's unusual about Derrick Rose's rape case.

Jessica Meiselman3646 days ago
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Did Frank Ocean Release 'Endless' To Get Out Of His Def Jam Deal?

A look at whether 'Endless' was just a bait-and-switch for Frank Ocean to release 'Blonde' independently.

Jessica Meiselman3676 days ago
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What Does 'Making a Murderer' Subject Brendan Dassey's Release Mean For Steven Avery? A Lawyer Explains

A lawyer looks at Brendan Dassey's overturned conviction and what that might mean for 'Making a Murderer's' Steven Avery.

Jessica Meiselman3686 days ago
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Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Break the Law by Releasing the Taylor Swift "Famous" Call?

By recording and releasing the Taylor Swift "Famous" call, did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian do something illegal?

Jessica Meiselman3713 days ago
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Could Lyrics on Troy Ave's New Mixtape Be Used Against Him in Court?

Troy Ave addressed the Irving Plaza shooting on his new mixtape, but it would probably be in his best interest to stay quiet until the trial.

Jessica Meiselman3754 days ago
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Bill Cosby Is Going to Trial—What Does It Mean?

"Bill Cosby's next court date is July 20, but the tide building against him is only just beginning to crash down."

Jessica Meiselman3768 days ago
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We Had a Lawyer Break Down the Fan Lawsuit Against Kanye West and Tidal Over ‘The Life of Pablo’

Did 'The Life of Pablo' turn into 'The Lies of Pablo?'

Jessica Meiselman3802 days ago

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