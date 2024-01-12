Jay-Z Allegedly Recorded a Response to Kendrick Lamar’s "Control" Verse, Troy Ave Claims

Jay-Z recorded a response to Kendrick Lamar's iconic verse on Big Sean’s 2013 track “Control.”

During an appearance on The Facto Show, Troy Ave discussed Uncle Murda's diss against him on the latter's "Rap Up 2023." In an effort to explain why he doesn't feel the need to clap back, the Brooklyn rapper mentioned that Hov never released a response he'd recorded after Kendrick called himself the "King of New York" on "Control."

“Now, here’s another thing, a little fact that everybody might not know," Troy Ave explained at the 8:50 mark. "This is a fact, though. Jay-Z went in there with [Young] Guru and he recorded a response. But guess what Jay-Z did? He never released it. He don’t have to. Sometimes n***as say, ‘What would Hov do?'”

Of course, Troy Ave himself responded to Kendrick's "Control" verse by calling Lamar a "weirdo rapper" on the 2013 posse cut "New York City," which featured Troy alongside fellow New York rappers Raekwon, Prodigy, and N.O.R.E.