Trae Tha Truth

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Trae Tha Truth and his daughter Truth.
Music

Trae Tha Truth Reunites With Missing Daughter: 'Thank You God!'

The mother of the rapper's daughter has been arrested on child endangerment charges.

Joe Price568 days ago
Trae Tha Truth
Music

Trae Tha Truth Drops Song Dedicated to His Missing Daughter

On the track, "Letter to Truth Pt. 2" Trae lets his young daugther know that he's looking for her — and he has help.

Trey Alston589 days ago
Music

Travis Scott Hosts Second Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Game With Metro Boomin, Bun B, and More

The rapper returned home to host the event at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams889 days ago
Music

Man Placed in Chokehold While Trying to Prank T.I., King Harris, and Trae Tha Truth, Called Them 'Boy'

A content creator who goes by the name White Dolemite almost got into a violent altercation after approaching the rappers.

Joe Price1018 days ago
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A photo of Trae Tha Truth and Martha Menefield on @traeabn.
Music

Trae tha Truth Renovates Home of Elderly Woman Arrested Over Unpaid $78 Trash Bill

Trae tha Truth lent a helping hand to an 82-year-old woman after she was arrested at her home for failing to pay a trash bill worth just under $78.

Jose Martinez1216 days ago
Trae Tha Truth photographed in Austin
Music

Trae Tha Truth Charged With Assault for Attacking Houston Rapper Z-Ro

Trae Tha Truth has turned himself into authorities and charged with misdemeanor assault after attacking fellow Houston rapper Z-Ro back in August.

taramhdvn1303 days ago
Trae Tha Truth attends the 2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon
Music

Trae Tha Truth Donates Supplies to Mississippi Families Suffering From Water Crisis

Trae Tha Truth made the trek to Mississippi this week to combat Jackson's water crisis, helping deliver filters, groceries, and other supplies.

Brad Callas1409 days ago
Trae Tha Truth attends 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Music

New Footage of a Fight Contradicts Trae Tha Truth's Previous Claim That His Crew Didn't Jump Z-Ro

Just a few days after Trae Tha Truth denied that Z-Ro was outnumbered in their viral brawl, new footage of the fight obtained by TMZ suggests otherwise.

Brad Callas1421 days ago
Trae tha Truth walks on East 6th Stree during 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Music

Trae tha Truth Says He Turned Down White House Invitation to Help Families of Buffalo Shooting Victims

Trae tha Truth revealed on Wednesday that he was invited to meet with President Joe Biden alongside families of those who have been “wrongfully" killed by cops.

Joe Price1522 days ago
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Dave East's cover art for his new album 'HDIGH'
Music

Listen to Dave East's 'HDIGH' Project f/ Method Man, Benny the Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and More (UPDATE)

Dave East has returned with a new project titled 'HDIGH.' The tape features appearances from Method Man, Benny The Butcher, Musiq Soulchild, and others.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1597 days ago
Single art for Trae Tha Truth new song
Music

Trae tha Truth Shares New Song and Video "Hope It Don't Change You" Dedicated to Daughter

Trae tha Truth has dropped his new song and video "Hope It Don't Change You," which is a dedication to his daughter, whom he says he hasn't seen in four months.

tara mahadevan1614 days ago
trae ice cream
Music

Trae Tha Truth Announces Opening of Ice Cream Shop Employing People With Special Needs

The Houston rapper announced on Instagram this weekend that he’s launching an ice cream shop in Katy, Texas alongside partner Roderick Baston.

Brenton Blanchet1855 days ago
trae-the-truth
Music

Trae Tha Truth Will Receive Change Maker Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Houston rapper and social justice advocate Trae Tha Truth to receive the second annual Change Maker Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

Jordan Rose1899 days ago
tina knowles
Life

Kentucky AG Called Out Over Engagement Party Amid Inaction Against Breonna Taylor’s Killers

The party comes after the AG claimed he was “working around the clock” on the case against LMPD officers who killed the 26-year-old in March.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2215 days ago
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Bun B
Music

Bun B, Trae tha Truth, and More Recall George Floyd's Roots in Houston's Hip-Hop Scene

George Floyd was known as Big Floyd, an affiliate of the Screwed Up Click who had contributed to DJ Screw mixtapes years before moving to Minneapolis.

Joshua Espinoza2244 days ago

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