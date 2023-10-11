Man Placed in Chokehold While Trying to Prank T.I., King Harris, and Trae Tha Truth, Called Them 'Boy'

A content creator who attempted to prank T.I. and Trae Tha Truth was placed in a chokehold after they didn't take too kindly to his comments.

In a clip that is circulating online, content creator White Dolemite (not a great name, honestly) approaches T.I. and his son King Harris as they're being filmed alongside Trae Tha Truth and another unidentified man. Sporting a farmer-style getup, he pushed aside the camera man and told him to "stop taking these pictures," before asking the four individuals, "What are you doing here, boy?"

The four appeared confused, especially Trae who replied, "Boy? I ain't nobody boy, man." T.I., meanwhile, commented that he was dressed like "Bob the Builder." The fourth man placed White Dolemite in a chokehold in response to the situation, while he said it was "just a prank."

"I don't know what you trying to do—If this how you trying to go viral bro, that shit'll get your ass hurt out here, man," Trae Tha Truth told him. "I ain't nobody's boy, man. Go about your business. ... This ain't the way to go about it, bro." As he left, T.I. said, "Peace be unto you."