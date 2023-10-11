Man Placed in Chokehold While Trying to Prank T.I., King Harris, and Trae Tha Truth, Called Them 'Boy'

A content creator who attempted to prank T.I. and Trae Tha Truth was placed in a chokehold after they didn't take too kindly to his comments.
In a clip that is circulating online, content creator White Dolemite (not a great name, honestly) approaches T.I. and his son King Harris as they're being filmed alongside Trae Tha Truth and another unidentified man. Sporting a farmer-style getup, he pushed aside the camera man and told him to "stop taking these pictures," before asking the four individuals, "What are you doing here, boy?"
The four appeared confused, especially Trae who replied, "Boy? I ain't nobody boy, man." T.I., meanwhile, commented that he was dressed like "Bob the Builder." The fourth man placed White Dolemite in a chokehold in response to the situation, while he said it was "just a prank."
"I don't know what you trying to do—If this how you trying to go viral bro, that shit'll get your ass hurt out here, man," Trae Tha Truth told him. "I ain't nobody's boy, man. Go about your business. ... This ain't the way to go about it, bro." As he left, T.I. said, "Peace be unto you."
On his official YouTube channel, he offered another angle of the moment.
Approaching strangers under the guise of "pranking" them has often gone sideways, especially in the age of TikTok. Just recently, 21-year-old YouTuber Tanner Cook was shot while carrying out what he said was a prank at a mall in Virginia. When the case went to trial, 31-year-old Alan Colie was acquitted of aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Cook, although he was convicted of firing a gun inside the mall. He said he shot Cook in self-defense.
“I was just playing a prank, a simple practical joke, and this guy didn’t take it very well and shot me,” Cook said during an interview conducted while he was still in the hospital. Jurors were shown footage of the incident that was recorded by one of his friends filming the prank. Colie asked him to stop three different times and backed away before Cook continued to follow him. He pulled out a firearm and shot Cook in his lower chest.