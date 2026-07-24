Trae The Truth

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Latest Stories

Trae tha Truth fight video news story
Music

Trae tha Truth Gives Background on Z-Ro Fight Video: ‘This is Family Business, Internal Stuff’

Trae tha Truth took to his Instagram to address footage of him and several men apparently jumping fellow Texas rapper Z-Ro outside a nightclub.

Jordan Rose1424 days ago
Larry June — Orange Print
Music

Larry June Drops New Album 'Orange Print' f/ DeJ Loaf, Trae tha Truth, and Money Man

Larry June refuses to let off the gas. The San Fran native has released his latest album 'Orange Print' which features a handful of guest appearances.

Xavier Hamilton1870 days ago
bun-b-george-floyd
Music

Bun B Pays Tribute to George Floyd With "This World" f/ Trae tha Truth, Raheem DeVaughn, and Big K.R.I.T.

Bun B has tapped Trae tha Truth, Raheem DeVaughn, and Big K.R.I.T. for "This World," paying tribute to George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his murder.

tara mahadevan1887 days ago
Mozzy — Occupational Hazard
Music

Listen to Mozzy's New Album 'Occupational Hazard' f/ YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo, and More

The 14-song tape is supported by a host of guest appearances including features from YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo, Trae The Truth, Wale, and more.

Xavier Hamilton2131 days ago
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