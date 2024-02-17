Travis Scott Hosts Second Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Game With Metro Boomin, Bun B, and More

Travis Scott hit a home run for his hometown on Thursday night.
In partnership with Project H.E.A.L. and the Astros Foundation, Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation held its second annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Game. The event was hosted at Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston, with an extensive lineup of celebrity all-stars including Metro Boomin, Teyana Taylor, Amber Rose, Swae Lee, Anthony Mackie, Houston rap veterans Bun B, Scarface, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Trae Tha Truth, and more.
Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud took home MVP for the night after leading his all-star team to victory.
The game launched Cactus Jack's HBCU Classic, a baseball tournament spanning Division 1 baseball teams at historically Black colleges and universities including Alcorn State University, Prairie View A&M University, Grambling State University, Texas Southern University, and others.
Scott's family also attended the game, including his parents Jacques Webster Sr. and Wanda Webster, his siblings Jordan and Josh, who are twins, and Scott's grandmother Miss Sealie, who is a former Prairie View A&M professor.
The Cactus Jackson Foundation has distributed at least $1 million in scholarships to more than 100 HBCU students.
According to their website, the organization's stated mission is "to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success. The foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams."