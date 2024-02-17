Travis Scott Hosts Second Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Game With Metro Boomin, Bun B, and More

The Cactus Jackson Foundation has distributed at least $1 million in scholarships to more than 100 HBCU students.

According to their website, the organization's stated mission is "to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success. The foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams."