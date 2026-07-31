NFL Slammed Over Hispanic Heritage Month Logo That the League Says 'Integrates an Unmistakable Latin Flavor'
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Sports
The special edition logo features the NFL shield with a graffiti tilde over the N. The move drew comparisons to a well-known scene in 'The Office.'Joshua Espinoza
A two-story 'The Office' exhibit has opened in Chicago, complete with 17 rooms, dozens of original props and costumes from the show, and much more.tara mahadevan
Pop Culture
'Sopranos' Actors Claim HBO Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million to Turn Down 'The Office' Role
'The Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli claims HBO paid James Gandolfini $3 million to not join the cast of 'The Office' after Steve Carell's departure.Jose Martinez
An Indiana father remembered how Michael Scott performed CPR in an episode of 'The Office' and used that to save his 4-year-old daughter who collapsed.tara mahadevan