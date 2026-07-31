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Steve Carell attends the UK Premiere of 'Beautiful Boy' & Headline gala during the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 13, 2018 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Steve Carell Says He’s Seen ‘Less Than a Minute’ of the Original ‘The Office’

He also revealed Paul Rudd encouraged him not to audition.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
Steve Carell close up
Pop Culture

Steve Carell Says Fans ‘Actively Hated’ ‘The Office’ Pilot

'The Office' star recalls the backlash the series received after its pilot episode.

Simone Torn131 days ago
'The Office' Fans Can Now Enjoy Some of The Show's Iconic Meals at Home
Life

'The Office' Fans Can Now Enjoy Some of the Show's Iconic Meals at Home

You can now make Kevin Malone's Famous Chili, Michael Scott's Fun Run Alfredo, and have a Pretzel Day party.

Bernadette Giacomazzo299 days ago
THE OFFICE -- "Launch Party" Episode 3
Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Spinoff Trailer for 'The Paper' Has Fans Talking

The trailer for 'The Paper' has sparked a wide range of reactions—here’s what fans are saying about the upcoming release.

Sienna Dubois 348 days ago
"The Return" Episode 13 -- Aired 1/18/07 -- Pictured: B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard
Pop Culture

Is B.J. Novak in a ‘Situationship’? Fans Think So — Here’s Why

The TikTok star hinted at drama with a mystery man. Fans say it screams 'situationship' — with B.J. Novak.

Maggie Ekberg417 days ago
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John Krasinski and Kate Flannery are smiling and posing together. Krasinski is in a suit, and Flannery is wearing a red dress.
Pop Culture

'Office' Actress Says John Krasinski 'Sexiest Man' Title Is 'Overdue'

Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on the series, says John Krasinski is “so hot my eyes are melting.”

Trace William Cowen628 days ago
Jenna Fischer Actor, Producer & Host, and David S. Goyer Creator, Writer & Producer during Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit Presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on September 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jenna Fischer Shares She's 'Cancer-Free' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 'The Office' alum urged her Instagram followers to get a mammogram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams665 days ago
the office series pictured
Pop Culture

'Screw Ships' Prompt Has People Laughing About Michael vs. Toby, Martin vs. Pam, and Other Classic TV Rivalries

Even slightly more obscure examples of hilarity-ensuring disdain, including a beef with a baby and Elmo's pet rock feud, made the cut.

Trace William Cowen670 days ago
Two actors, one is a woman in a cream-colored sleeveless top, and the other is a man in a suit and tie, are shown in a side-by-side split image
Pop Culture

Mohawk Chevrolet Goes Viral on TikTok for Mockumentary-Style Episodes Inspired By 'The Office'

The series has already built a loyal fanbase with people actually coming to the store to meet the employees.

Mark Elibert744 days ago
Two side-by-side photos: Left - Woman in ruffled gown and necklace. Right - Man in casual shirt at event
Pop Culture

'The Office' Is Back, Kind of: New Series Set in Same Universe as Beloved Comedy Coming to Peacock

In the 11 years since the American version of 'The Office' came to a close, fans have relentlessly begged for more.

Trace William Cowen818 days ago
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Idris Elba wearing a classic black tuxedo and bow tie at an awards event
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Remembers 'The Office' Cast Being 'Relentless' Trying to Make Him Break Character

The British actor memorably appeared in six episodes of Season 5.

tara mahadevan837 days ago
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson on 'The Office' Finale: 'I Was There for Two Weeks and I’m Barely in the F*cking Show'

The 'Madame Web' star said she was on set for two weeks despite barely appearing in the episode at all.

Joe Price907 days ago
Pop Culture

Randall Park References 'The Office' Joke Where He Pretends to be Jim In 'If' Promo f/ Ryan Reynolds

In 'The Office' episode, Randall Park's character played the prank on Dwight.

tara mahadevan911 days ago
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Shares Idea for ‘The Office’ Movie Reboot and at Least a Couple Cast Members Are Down

Cranston detailed his plan during an appearance on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's 'Office Ladies' podcast.

Brad Callas914 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson Shares Endearing Note from Flight Attendant About 'The Office': 'Got Me Through Some of the Darkest Days'

The note, written on a napkin, was dropped onto Wilson's lap during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Jaelani Turner-Williams927 days ago
Music

Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter" Video References Michael Jackson, Spider-Man, and More

The new visual contains nods to 'The Office,' the King of Pop, the Spider-Man pointing meme, and much more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams993 days ago
Music

Drake and J. Cole Share "First Person Shooter" Video f/ Kevin From ‘The Office’ Cameo

The visual for the 'For All the Dogs' highlight arrives not long after the rappers announced their 2024 tour.

Joe Price993 days ago

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