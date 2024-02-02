Bryan Cranston Shares Idea for ‘The Office’ Movie Reboot and at Least a Couple Cast Members Are Down

Bryan Cranston wants to bring a reboot of The Office to the big screen.

Cranston, who directed a Season 9 episode of the hit NBC series, shared his reboot idea during an appearance on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's long-running Office Ladies podcast.

“Let’s say that there’s not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?” Cranston asked the two hosts/alums, as noted by Entertainment Weekly. “Something to where we can see where these people are. These people in the entire cast that we’re curious about. We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them?”

Kinsey said she's down for a reboot, while Fischer maintained she'll be in as long as showrunner Greg Daniels is involved.

"I would do it," Kinsey said.

"I would do it for my kids, because I think they would think that's fun." Fischer added, "I mean, if Greg did it, because I would trust it. You know? As long as Greg is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes."

Six-time Emmy-winner Cranston has a small role in mind for himself. "I just want to be an extra in it," he confided. "I would be an extra in it. I would be some guy. I'd be a crossing guard or something like that. Just something."

Angela offered up a suggestion for Cranston's hypothetical character. "Maybe you're like one of Dwight's hired hands on Schrute Farms," she said.

Back in September, Daniels addressed rumors of The Office's potential return in an interview with Collider editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub.

"Well, I think that it’s very speculative," Daniels said after it was rumored that a reboot would be part of a major announcement following the conclusion of the Writers Guild of America’s strike.

Daniels continued, "The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a [Puck] piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”