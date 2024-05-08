'The Office' Is Back, Kind of: New Series Set in Same Universe as Beloved Comedy Coming to Peacock

Almost exactly 11 years after the final episode of the American version of The Office, fans have officially received word that more from that universe is coming to Peacock.

On Wednesday, NBCUniversal’s streamer announced it had picked up a new comedy series from Greg Daniels, developer and showrunner ofThe Office, and Michael Koman, co-creator of Nathan for You. A press release described the series as a mockumentary "set in the same universe" as the Steve Carell-led classic adaptation of the original Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant BBC comedy.

Production for the show begins in July.The White Lotus alum Sabrina Impacciatore and Ex Machina star Domhnall Gleeson have been tapped as co-leads in the new series. As for what Office fans can expect, or clarity how this series connects to Michael Scott and company, press notes shared Wednesday revealed that the documentary team behind the oft-hilarious capturing of key Dunder Mifflin moments are turning their cameras on "a dying historic Midwestern newspaper."

The fictional doc crew will follow along as the in-dire-straits paper’s publisher aims to resuscitate the situation using reporters who work on a voluntary basis, a setup that no doubt sounds like it has some serious potential.

To that end, here's to hoping the also near-death digital media landscape gets its own mockumentary-style dissection in the near future.