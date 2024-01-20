Rainn Wilson Shares Endearing Note from Flight Attendant About 'The Office': 'Got Me Through Some of the Darkest Days'

Rainn Wilson, formerly of beloved sitcom The Office, was surprised with a sweet note during a recent flight.
While onboard, a flight attendant named Melanie wrote Wilson a quick note, possibly not wanting to cause unwanted public attention to the actor. "'The Office' got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can't thank you enough for that," she wrote.
Wilson passed along Melanie's message to his fans on X, acknowledging that he didn't see who dropped it in his lap. "I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines," he wrote. "So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so fucking rare. A continuous Thank you to the whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE! (Note: this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!)"
The note was perhaps healing for Wilson, who once admitted to being "mostly unhappy" while playing Dwight Schrute on The Office, which was televised on NBC from 2005 to 2013.
"When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn't enough," Wilson said on Bill Maher's Club Random last July. "And this is what I'm looking at now and I'm realizing now, like, 'I'm on a hit show, Emmy-nominated every year, making lots of money working with Steve Carrell and Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig. I'm on one of the great TV shows, people love it, and I wasn't enjoying it."
Wilson also planned to become a movie star, which didn't exactly come to fruition, although he's kept a consistent stream of television gigs. "I was thinking about, 'Why am I not a movie star?'" he said. "'Why am I not the next Jack Black, or the next Will Ferrell, and how come I can't have a movie a career and why don't I have this development deal.'"