Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter" Video References Michael Jackson, Spider-Man, and More

Ping-pong was a go-to sport on The Office, and Champagne Papi and Cole take it to the next level in "First Person Shooter," going from the workplace to an arena tournament for the "OVO Inaugural Corporate Clash."

The Office references are fitting, considering Cole opens the track with, "First-person shooter mode, we turning your song to a funeral/To them n***as that say they want office, you better be talking 'bout working in cubicles."

Messi/Ronaldo

The games don't end with ping-pong: the Drake and Cole replicate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's famous chess match photo, taken for a 2022 Louis Vuitton campaign.