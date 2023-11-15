Fresh off the announcement of their 2024 tour, Drake and J. Cole have shared the video for their collaboration "First Person Shooter."

Directed by Gibson Hazard, the wild visual opens with Brian Baumgartner aka Kevin from The Office listening to the track while gaming at work. It then quickly pivots to show the two rappers playing table tennis, only for the room around them to transform into a stadium arena. From there we get a reenactment of the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme, Drake busting out his best Michael Jackson moves, and a legion of fans sporting dog masks.