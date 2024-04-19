“They was always trying to make me laugh. It was all the time. It was relentless—especially John Krasinski,” Elba said in a new video from Entertainment Weekly. “Trying to keep a straight face while I’m doing my lines, someone else would make another sound over here. I mean, it was a lot of work.”

He loved the show though, for its “cringe comedy,” saying he likes “dad jokes.”

“That’s my sense of humor,” added the father of three.