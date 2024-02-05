Randall Park References 'The Office' Joke Where He Pretends to be Jim In 'If' Promo f/ Ryan Reynolds

Jim’s pranks from The Office are living on.
Ryan Reynolds and Randall Park referenced a favorite joke from the TV series in the new teaser for John Krasinski’s upcoming movie, If. In the clip, Reynolds is chatting about the flick, when he’s joined by a man who introduces himself as the film’s director and writer, Krasinski—though it’s actually Park.
“Wait wait wait, hold on. What are you doing?” Reynolds asks. But Park doesn’t fall back: “I’m talking about our movie,” he responds.
Reynolds then says, “You’re not John Krasinski. You’re Randall Park. John Krasinski is much shorter and less Asian.” Reynolds begins to ask Park a series of questions to determine if he’s Krasinski or not, and when Park answers them correctly, Reynolds says, “Well, you just look that up on Wikipedia.”
The bit is a nod to the “Andy’s Ancestry” episode from Season 9 of The Office, where Jim has a friend who’s an actor (Park) pretend to be him when he’s at the dentist, to play a prank on Dwight (Rainn Wilson).
The live-action animated film, If follows a girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who discovers she can see everyone’s imaginary friends who have been abandoned and are called “Ifs.” She gets together with her neighbor, The Man Upstairs (Reynolds), who can also see the imaginary friends, and they reconnect the Ifs with the kids who are now grown up.
In addition to Reynolds, If also stars Krasinski, Park, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, and Jon Stewart, among others. If arrives in theaters on May 17.