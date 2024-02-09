Dakota Johnson on 'The Office' Finale: 'I Was There for Two Weeks and I’m Barely in the F*cking Show'

Relatively early in her career, Dakota Johnson made a guest appearance on the finale of The Office, but she doesn't exactly have fond memories of the experience.

The Madame Web star, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time, sat down for a chat on Late Night with Seth Meyers, during which he highlighted they both appeared in the final episode of the beloved sitcom in 2013. "I was in the series finale of The Office... You were in that?" she said after Meyers brought it up. "God, that was honestly the worst time of my life."

She said that she "loved" The Office "so much," but the experience of working on the finale wasn't a positive one for her. "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day," she continued. "I was there for two weeks and I'm barely in the fucking show."

Another aspect that made it a less-than-stellar time for Johnson is how so much of the cast and crew were emotional over the show coming to an end after nine seasons. "They were sad, and also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going for the last ten years," she said. "Some people didn't speak to each other, and I'm coming in like, '[Laughs] I'm so excited to be here!' And no one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a fuck. And I, like, sorry I'm swearing so much. It's 'cause I've had a glass of champagne."

Seth Meyers said it was "the fucking Office" to blame for all her cursing when telling her story. "It's their fault," she laughed. "And I was in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things... I don't know." Meyers said he recently revisited the finale and felt her faxing was very believable, for whatever it's worth.

In the lead-up to the release of Madame Web, Dakota Johnson has been making headlines for a variety of comments made during the press tour. Most recently, in an interview with L'Officiel, she lamented how hard it is to get independent projects funded in the current media landscape.

“We made a movie called Daddio that was sold at Telluride to Sony Classics, which was amazing, but it took a lot of fighting to get that made,” Johnson told L’Officiel, per Variety. “People are just so afraid, and I’m like, ‘Why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave?’ It just feels like nobody knows what to do and everyone’s afraid. That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing and the safe thing is really boring.”

Throughout her career, she's starred in a mix of smaller, artier projects such as Suspiria and The Lost Daughter, and more mainstream movies like Fifty Shades of Grey and the upcoming Madame Web.