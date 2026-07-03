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From 'Dune' getting 10 nominations to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga getting snubbed, here are the biggest takeaways from the 2022 Oscar nominations.Karla Rodriguez
Kim Kardashian drew reactions by sharing a spoiler about Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' when she posted a couple stills from the blockbuster on Instagram.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Pop Culture
28 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is setting records at the box office. Here are 28 Easter eggs and references you may have missed from the biggest film of 2021.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' 'Nightmare Alley,' 'The Witcher' and More
This week will likely be one of the strongest at the box office thanks to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' We chose the best TV and movies to watch this weekend.Karla Rodriguez