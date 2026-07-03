Spider-Man: No Way Home

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Tom Holland in a Spider-Man suit, holding a web line, with a focused expression. Background shows a building facade.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says His ‘Spider-Man’ Suit Gets ‘Musty,’ and He Gets a New One Every Two Weeks

The 24-year-old is currently in production for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Alex Ocho310 days ago
Jacob Batalon in a floral coat at a premiere event; Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield talking on a film set
Pop Culture

Jacob Batalon Talks About Taking Discreet Photo of All Three Spider-Men: 'It Still Scares Me'

The 27-year-old actor described taking the photo of Tom Holland meeting past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on set.

Alex Ocho776 days ago
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says He and Zendaya Rewatch 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to 'Reminisce'

The couple met while on set of the 2016 action-comedy and went public with their romance in 2021.

Jaelani Turner-Williams914 days ago
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Credits Zendaya With Being the 'Most Honest’ With Him About His Work

Holland's number-one supporter keeps it real with him on his acting.

Jaelani Turner-Williams955 days ago
Tom Holland attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Shares Update on New Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' Movie: 'Putting Pen to Paper Now'

"We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now," Marvel boss Kevin Feige said in an interview with 'Entertainment Weekly.'

Abel Shifferaw1249 days ago
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Andrew Garfield on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield Responds to Tom Holland's Claim One of His 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Co-Stars Wore a 'Fake Ass'

On 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' Andrew Garfield responded to Tom Holland’s claim that one of his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'​​​​​​​ co-stars wore a "fake ass."

Joe Price1540 days ago
Florida man Ramiro Alanis, who has seen 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 times.
Pop Culture

Florida Man Reclaims World Record After Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times Times in Theaters

Florida man Ramiro Alanis has reclaimed his Guinness World Record for most times seeing a single movie in theaters thanks to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Joe Price1551 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Shares His Thoughts on Oscars, Says He 'Should Have Won' for His 'Pulp Fiction' Role

"But Oscars don’t move the comma on your check—it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that," the veteran actor said.

Jordan Rose1598 days ago
spider man no way home iconic meme
Pop Culture

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire Recreate Spider-Man Pointing Meme

To commemorate the upcoming Blu-ray and Digital release of 'No Way Home,' Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreated the Spider-Man meme.

Jordan Rose1605 days ago
Tom Holland appears on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says One of His 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Co-Stars Wore a 'Fake Ass' on Set

Tom Holland stopped by 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Monday, where he revealed that one of his 'Spider-Man' co-stars wore butt padding in their suit.

Brad Callas1605 days ago
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Tom Holland at Los Angeles Spiderman premiere
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surpasses ‘Avatar’ to Become 3rd Highest-Earning Movie in U.S.

Marvel and Sony's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now the third-biggest domestic release ever, surpassing James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster 'Avatar.'

tara mahadevan1613 days ago
Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield embrace at a GQ event
Pop Culture

Tom Holland on How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Was His Chance to Make ‘Amends’ With Andrew Garfield

In a new interview, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star talked about the emotional impact of getting to act with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Brenton Blanchet1621 days ago
Willem Dafoe attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Willem Dafoe Breaks Out His Wisconsin Accent for Mikey Day and Aidy Bryant in ‘SNL’ Monologue

While Saturday marked Dafoe’s first time hosting 'SNL' in his several decades of fame, it certainly wasn’t his first time being part of an opening sequence.

Brenton Blanchet1629 days ago
Drew Barrymore and Tom Holland in 2011
Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore on Meeting Tom Holland in 2011: 'I Am Cheering You On'

The actress and daytime TV host shared some throwback photos of her and the 'Spider-Man' star to Instagram on Saturday, reflecting on their first meeting.

Brenton Blanchet1630 days ago
Jon Watts photographed at 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere.
Pop Culture

'No Way Home' Director Jon Watts Recalls Having 'Spider-Man Therapy Session' With All 3 Peter Parkers

Jon Watts said he sat down with Tom Holland and his fellow Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, before they filmed their first scene together.

Jose Martinez1632 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returns to No. 1 at Box Office in Sixth Weekend of Release

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' reclaimed its No. 1 spot at the domestic box office in its sixth week of release, earning $14.1 million this weekend.

Brad Callas1636 days ago
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala
Pop Culture

Andrew Garfield Hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' Role From Emma Stone: 'I Kept It Going'

Andrew Garfield was so tight-lipped about his MCU involvement, that not even his 'Amazing Spider-Man' co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone got the tea.

Brenton Blanchet1642 days ago

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