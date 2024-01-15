Tom Holland Says He and Zendaya Rewatch 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to 'Reminisce'

Despite barely entering their thirties, Tom Holland and Zendaya still long for their teenage years.
While attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the British actor chatted with Extra, where he admitted to rewatching his films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, which he occasionally views with Zendaya. The two, both 27, publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021.
“I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic," Holland told Extra's Melvin Robert. "I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'Damn! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.”
He continued, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”
Showing his appreciation for the hit Marvel Studios franchise, Holland added, "I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."
Holland also shared that Zendaya's been an avid supporter of his Apple TV+ miniseries, The Crowded Room, saying the Euphoria star has "definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it."
The remark echoes Holland praising Zendaya for her honesty about his acting in an hourlong conversation with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation last month.
"Zendaya is probably the most honest with me," Holland told Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter. "Which I love, 'cause you need that."