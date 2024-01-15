Tom Holland Says He and Zendaya Rewatch 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to 'Reminisce'

Despite barely entering their thirties, Tom Holland and Zendaya still long for their teenage years.

While attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the British actor chatted with Extra, where he admitted to rewatching his films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, which he occasionally views with Zendaya. The two, both 27, publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021.

“I definitely watch my stuff. I sometimes think I am my best critic," Holland told Extra's Melvin Robert. "I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, 'Damn! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.”