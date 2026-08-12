Director(s): Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo

What was Spider-Man doing?: Being lonely while always saving New York City

An entire college lifetime later, Parker is still holding down Queens without anyone knowing who he truly is. While dealing with changes to the arachnid DNA inside of him, Parker is also tracking a series of attacks on DODC facilities. Through his own detective work, Parker recognizes the pattern and approaches Bill Metzger of the DODC, who quickly becomes an ally (likely because he wants to gain all of the information to help build more weapons to attack superheroes, but Parker doesn’t know that yet.)

Parker’s detective work takes him to speak with both the Black Widow and Bruce Banner, who helps Parker better understand the inhibitor he uses to keep the Hulk at bay. Parker uses that knowledge to make an inhibitor for his own raging arachnid DNA while also creating a universal one, which eventually gets thrown onto Jean Grey, who he successfully identifies as the powerful telepath terrorizing the DODC in search for “V Max”.

Outside of all of this, Parker’s practically stalking MJ and Ned, even attending a party in the apartment they share (which holds the Spidey Tracker HQ for Ned, who runs the app after feeling some kind of connection to Spider-Man after being saved by him so many times over his life). Grey even literally uses MJ against Parker, having them kiss one moment before throwing MJ off a building the next. MJ survived that and the revelation of the truth about her past relationship with Parker, which she definitely didn’t remember. Many theorize that she may remember something after the spell Grey put on a chunk of the city after finding out what V Max really meant.

Spider-Man ended up surviving a possessed Punisher and a possessed Hulk, a possessed band of Hand members, and a bullet to make it to the end of the film. He found out his inhibitor worked, but not before he had captured Jean Grey for the DODC; he also found out he didn’t need it, growing organic webs and experiencing heightened awareness in the process. It also looks like Ned remembers who he is, so Peter got his best friend back?

That said, Ned’s Spidey Tracker started noticing some unusual movements from Spider-Man at the end of the film. With Doomsday upon us, one has to wonder what that means for Peter Parker and the rest of the Avengers.