Tom Holland Credits Zendaya With Being the 'Most Honest’ With Him About His Work

Holland also name-dropped his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe peers, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, the latter of whom he last acted alongside in 2022's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Downey is very honest—sometimes a little too honest," Holland joked about the Iron Man actor. "I really respect Downey's opinion. He taught me so much, I always sing his praises. I love the guy. I admire him."

Holland and Zendaya began dating in 2016, around the time they were filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021, but both are notoriously private, with Zendaya telling Elle in August that she intentionally doesn't share much about their romance.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told Elle. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”