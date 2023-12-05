Tom Holland Credits Zendaya With Being the 'Most Honest’ With Him About His Work

Zendaya gives boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland much-needed honesty when it comes to his work.
The British actor had an hour-long conversation with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation last Friday, where Holland detailed the gentle feedback that Zendaya gives him when it comes to his acting gigs.
"Zendaya is probably the most honest with me," Holland told Chris Gardner of THR. "Which I love, 'cause you need that."
Holland also name-dropped his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe peers, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, the latter of whom he last acted alongside in 2022's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
"Downey is very honest—sometimes a little too honest," Holland joked about the Iron Man actor. "I really respect Downey's opinion. He taught me so much, I always sing his praises. I love the guy. I admire him."
Holland and Zendaya began dating in 2016, around the time they were filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021, but both are notoriously private, with Zendaya telling Elle in August that she intentionally doesn't share much about their romance.
“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told Elle. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”