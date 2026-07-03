Spider-Man

Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics superhero introduced in 1962, known for his alter ego Peter Parker, a New York City teenager who gains spider-like abilities after a radioactive spider bite. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Tom Holland’s portrayal emphasizes Spider-Man’s blend of youthful humor and vulnerability, alongside his signature mechanical web-shooters and acrobatic agility. Fans return to Spider-Man for his unique position as a grounded teen hero navigating both high school and global threats, a contrast to more seasoned Avengers. His role in films like *Spider-Man: Homecoming* and *Spider-Man: No Way Home* showcases his growth and connection to the broader MCU, while his distinct red-and-blue suit design and witty banter have made him a standout figure in superhero storytelling.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A young man in a Spider-Man suit on the left and shirtless on the right, both with similar hairstyles, indoors.
Pop Culture

NPC Miles Morales Has Emotional Reaction to Not Getting Into Kai Cenat's Streamer University

“I know I don’t get paid to be me, bro,” Malik Ambersley, a.k.a. NPC Miles Morales, said.

Trace William Cowen9 days ago
NY Mets Pull Off Perfect 'Spider-Man' Gag with JK Simmons
Sports

J.K. Simmons Channels J. Jonah Jameson in Viral Mets 'Spider-Man' Stunt

Citi Field turns into the Daily Bugle as a masked Spidey, a fake newspaper, and J.K. Simmons’ perfect J. Jonah Jameson reaction send Mets fans into a frenzy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Nicolas Cage at the "Spider-Noir" world premiere held at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Addresses His Most Famous Memes: 'Does Any Other Actor Deal With This?'

Want to know how the legendary actor feels about that "You Don't Say?" meme? Now you can.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 24, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says She 'Could Have Cried' Watching Tom Holland Film 'The Odyssey'

The couple did not appear in scenes together in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose together, Zendaya wearing spider web earrings, both with slicked-back hair, in front of red-lit stairs.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says There’s No Such Thing as a ‘Perfect Marriage’ Amid Wedding Rumors

Zendaya says being best friends matters more than a 'perfect' marriage as rumors about a secret wedding with Tom Holland grow.

Simone Torn111 days ago
Advertisement
Spider-Man/YouTube
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer Crosses 1 Billion Views

One billion Spidey fans can't be wrong.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Pop Culture

Everything You Missed From the First 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer

You didn't catch everything from the first 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer, and we have the screengrabs to prove it.

Kevin Wong118 days ago
A Spider-Man-themed collaboration with Vanson Leathers was a highlight of Supreme Spring/Summer 2026.
Style

Supreme Spring/Summer 2026: Our First Impressions

From Spider-Man jackets to Box Logo caskets, Supreme’s latest season is one of its wildest yet.

Mike DeStefano143 days ago
A figure in a trench coat and fedora swings on ropes, in a noir-style black and white image.
Pop Culture

'Spider-Noir' Teaser Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is the Hero of 1930s New York in Upcoming Series

The new series will debut in May, available in black-and-white and full-color.

Trace William Cowen154 days ago
Advertisement
'Spider-Man' Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dead at 38
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38

Ortega was known for providing Latin American Spanish dubbing for major films and series, including 'Big Hero 6,' 'Rogue One,' and 'Spider-Man.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
Sophie Rain has admitted that a lookalike clip of her in a Spider-Man outfit made her famous.
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Says a Spider-Man Lookalike Clip Helped Launch Her Career

The creator explained how a case of mistaken identity led to a surge in fame and followers.

Maggie Ekberg197 days ago
Giant Goku balloon from Dragon Ball in a parade near Radio City Music Hall, surrounded by buildings and spectators.
Pop Culture

The 15 Best Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons of All Time, Ranked

From Goku to SpongeBob's debut, these are the giant balloons that defined Thanksgiving morning for generations.

Jamie Iovine233 days ago
Three people on stage at a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse event, with a large screen displaying the title.
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Gets New Release Date

Sony brings forward the next animated installment of 'Spider-Man'.

Griff Griffin294 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App