Jacob Batalon Talks About Taking Discreet Photo of All Three Spider-Men: 'It Still Scares Me'

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon managed to take the ultimate incognito photo of a now historic Marvel moment.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 27-year-old actor, who played Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, was asked about a “classic” photo he took on the set of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The photo captures the moment that Tom Holland, 28, met with past Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire, 48, and Andrew Garfield, 40, for the first time on set.
“Oh gosh, it still scares me looking at it now,” said Batalon at the 2:52 minute mark. “I feel like I might get fired.”
“T.H. definitely knew, he was all giddy and happy,” he added. “Zendaya and I were really there more for like moral support.”
However, Zendaya, now 27, didn’t think it was the best idea for Batalon to document this moment, but he went along with it anyway.
“Zendaya was very adamant that I shouldn't be taking this picture,” he continued. “I said ‘Ah, we only live once.’”
Kimmel then jokingly commented on the scene in the photo, suggesting that Maguire looked like he was shooting webs at Garfield.
“He was explaining the moralistic reasons of being Spiderman and we were like ‘blah blah blah,’” Batalon quipped before clarifying to Kimmel that he was just joking, prompting laughter from the studio audience.
Last month, Batalon reflected on the “special” experience filming No Way Home.
"I think everyone on set knew it was really special. It had never been done before. I feel like everyone understood the gravity of the moment, but we also kept it really light," Batalon told ComicBook.com "At that point in filming, because we were working during the pandemic, we were just all grateful to be there."
"Working on that scene specifically was such a delight because Andrew and Tobey are super great. I remember thinking that it was probably one of those moments where people will probably be talking about it for a long time," Batalon added. "It was really fun. I feel like that was probably the time where I kind of got to know them the most."
Batalon is currently starring in the series Reginald the Vampire on SyFy, whose second season began airing on the network last month.