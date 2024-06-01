Jacob Batalon Talks About Taking Discreet Photo of All Three Spider-Men: 'It Still Scares Me'

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon managed to take the ultimate incognito photo of a now historic Marvel moment.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 27-year-old actor, who played Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, was asked about a “classic” photo he took on the set of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The photo captures the moment that Tom Holland, 28, met with past Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire, 48, and Andrew Garfield, 40, for the first time on set.

“Oh gosh, it still scares me looking at it now,” said Batalon at the 2:52 minute mark. “I feel like I might get fired.”