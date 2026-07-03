Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

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Three people on stage at a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse event, with a large screen displaying the title.
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Gets New Release Date

Sony brings forward the next animated installment of 'Spider-Man'.

Griff Griffin295 days ago
A still from the trailer for RZA's 'One Spoon of Chocolate' movie
Pop Culture

RZA Directs 'Across the Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore in Trailer for 'One Spoon of Chocolate'

Paris Jackson also stars in the Tribeca-premiered film.

Trace William Cowen401 days ago
hailee and shameik are pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

There’s Not Just One Version of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in Theaters

An editor who worked on the acclaimed blockbuster has responded to the ongoing fan chatter about theatrical 'Spider-Verse' variations, all while the film continues to dominate at the box office.

Trace William Cowen1120 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Unseats ‘Spider-Man’ at Box Office With $60.5 Million Opening

'Rise of the Beasts' is a direct sequel to 2018’s 'Bumblebee,' and a prequel to the first 'Transformers' live-action movie that kicked off the entire franchise.

Mark Elibert1132 days ago

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