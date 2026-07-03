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Anthony Mackie's Sci-Fi Flop, 'Elevation,' Hits No. 3 on Amazon Streaming Charts
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie's Sci-Fi Flop, 'Elevation,' Hits No. 4 on Amazon Streaming Charts

As of July 21, the film is just behind 'Follow,' 'The Accountant 2,' and 'Heads of State.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo360 days ago
Person lying on the floor with a facehugger from the Alien movie series attached to their face and another facehugger on the ground
Pop Culture

'Alien: Romulus' San Diego Comic-Con Panel Terrorized by Animatronic Face-Huggers and Chest-Bursters

'Alien: Romulus' will be released in theaters on Aug. 16.

Mark Elibert718 days ago
Will Smith smiling in an outdoor setting, wearing a light gray suit with a blue checkered shirt
Pop Culture

Will Smith Tapped to Star in Sci-Fi Film 'Resistor' Following 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Success

The fourth 'Bad Boys' flick delivered an impressive $56 million opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Brad Callas758 days ago
Zack Snyder in a dark suit and tie, standing in front of a movie backdrop at a premiere event
Pop Culture

Zack Snyder Says Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' Was 'Probably' Watched More Than 'Barbie' and Views Would've Equaled $1.6 Billion in Theaters

The director said he loves 'Barbie,' even after being "lampooned in that film."

Jose Martinez861 days ago
Cast of "Dune: Part Two" posing together; actors in stylish, varied formal wear on promotional event backdrop
Pop Culture

'Dune: Part Two' First Reactions Are In, Promising an Astonishing Sequel

Denis Villeneuve's sequel will be in theaters on March 1.

Jose Martinez882 days ago
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Pop Culture

New 'Star Wars' Movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Coming From Jon Favreau

The project marks the first 'Star Wars' film to go into production since 2019’s 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas919 days ago
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi-Starring Sci-Fi Film 'Crater' Pulled From Disney+ After Less Than 2 Months

In April, Cudi celebrated the "priceless" opportunity to "to work with such awesome people" in the family-friendly movie.

Mark Elibert1107 days ago
Netflix Black Mirror Season 6 teaser screenshot
Pop Culture

Netflix Drops New 'Black Mirror' Season 6 Trailer Starring Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Zazie Beetz, More (UPDATE)

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 6, and it features appearances from Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek Pinault, among others.

Joe Price1178 days ago
Kid Cudi stars in 'Crater' Trailer
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Stars in New Trailer for Disney+ Sci-Fi Flick 'Crater'

The multi-hyphenate plays the dad of Caleb Channing, a boy who sets out to explore the titular lunar crater. The PG-rated film will hit Disney+ next month.

Joshua Espinoza1190 days ago
Daisy Rey Ridley back for more SW
Pop Culture

3 New ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Including Return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey 15 Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming 'Star Wars' film set 15 years after the events of 2019's polarizing 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas1196 days ago
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Merged photo of Lizzo and Jack Black.
Pop Culture

Lizzo and Jack Black Make Surprise Appearance Together on ‘The Mandalorian' (UPDATE)

'The Mandalorian' fans got a surprise this week when Lizzo and Jack Black showed up. 'Back to the Future' icon Christopher Lloyd also made an appearance.

Jose Martinez1198 days ago
Ahmed Best is seen onstage at Star Wars Celebration 2019
Pop Culture

Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Gets New ‘Star Wars’ Role in ‘The Mandalorian,’ Thanks Everyone Who Has 'Held Me Up'

On a new Carl Weathers-directed episode of 'The Mandalorian,' 49-year-old Ahmed Best made his return to 'Star Wars'​​​​​​​—as a different character.

Joe Price1212 days ago
Taiki Waititi attends the MTV Europe Music Awards
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Could Star in His ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins Films Reportedly Shelved

Taika Waititi could be onscreen for his previously announced 'Star Wars' film. Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige's projects, however, have reportedly been shelved.

Trace William Cowen1227 days ago
Adam Driver in the '65' trailer
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Hunts Dinosaurs in ‘65’ Trailer From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers

The action-packed thriller, which was directed and written by 'A Quiet Place' writers, shows Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs after crash-landing on Earth.

Dayna Haffenden1310 days ago
Infinity Pool Trailer
Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth Star In Trailer For Canadian Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinity Pool'

The trailer for Infinity Pool, the latest sci-fi thriller from Canadian filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, has dropped, starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard.

Louis Pavlakos1315 days ago
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Screenshot from trailer for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 trailer.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2

Disney+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' spinoff 'The Bad Batch,' which will premiere in January 2023.

Jose Martinez1317 days ago
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer (UPDATE)

The sequel was directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. The film will premiere in May 2023.

Joshua Espinoza1323 days ago

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