Nate Houston
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The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)
From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen
The Best Movies Streaming on Hulu Right Now
From new releases to Academy favorites, here are the 30 best movies on Hulu available to stream in January 2024.
The 30 Best Movies Streaming on Hulu Right Now
From new releases to Academy favorites, here are the best movies on Hulu available to stream in December 2023.
The 30 Best Movies Streaming on Hulu (November 2023)
From new releases to Academy favorites, here are the best movies on Hulu available to stream in November 2023.
The Best Shows on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
There's an endless supply of TV series on Amazon Prime. From dramas like 'Glue' to thrillers like 'The Devil's Hour,' here's what's new to watch.
The Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max (August 2023)
From all popular the films like 'Moonfall' to 'Elvis,' here are all the best movies and films available to stream on HBO Max right now (August 2023).
The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now (August 2023)
All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.
The Best Movies on Hulu to Watch Right Now (October 2023)
From new releases like 'No One Will Save You,' to family favorites like 'Hocus Pocus,' here are the best movies on Hulu available to stream in October 2023.
The Best TV Shows of 2022
The best shows of 2022 had us glued to our TV screens, binging or watching week after week. Here are the best TV shows of 2022, from 'The Bear' to 'Atlanta.
The Best Movies of 2021
From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Dune’ to ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ these are the best movies of 2021 released in theaters and popular streaming services.
The Best TV Shows of 2021
Here are Complex’s picks for the best TV Shows of 2021, including Squid Games, Insecure, Succession, Loki, and more. Find out what TV series took the top spot.
The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now
Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.
The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)
This year has already given us must-watch fare like 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'Judas and the Black Messiah.' Here are the best movies of 2021 (so far).
The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)
The best television of 2021 features superheroes, thieves, murder mysteries, and more. Here are the best TV shows of 2021, from 'WandaVision' to 'Snowfall'.
Ranking All of Quentin Tarantino's Movies From Worst to Best
We're ranking all of Quentin Tarantino movies, including 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', 'Pulp Fiction', 'Inglourious Basterds' and more.
The Biggest Takeaways From the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations
From strong numbers for Black candidates and streamers to a number of snubs, these are the biggest takeaways from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.
'Rona Recommends: The 14 Best Movies to Watch While You're Socially Distancing
The best movies to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good films on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.