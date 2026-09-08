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Nate Houston

Joined October 2018 | 35 posts
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Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

Nate Houston11 days ago
Donald Glover holding two Emmy awards, wearing a purple tuxedo with a bow tie, at the Emmy Awards event.

Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)

From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen

Nate Houston270 days ago

The Best Movies Streaming on Hulu Right Now

From new releases to Academy favorites, here are the 30 best movies on Hulu available to stream in January 2024.

Nate Houston986 days ago

The 30 Best Movies Streaming on Hulu Right Now

From new releases to Academy favorites, here are the best movies on Hulu available to stream in December 2023.

Nate Houston1022 days ago

The 30 Best Movies Streaming on Hulu (November 2023)

From new releases to Academy favorites, here are the best movies on Hulu available to stream in November 2023.

Nate Houston1056 days ago
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tjbhenks Jack Ryan on amzzon

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

There's an endless supply of TV series on Amazon Prime. From dramas like 'Glue' to thrillers like 'The Devil's Hour,' here's what's new to watch.

Nate Houston1161 days ago
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) on hbo

The Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max (August 2023)

From all popular the films like 'Moonfall' to 'Elvis,' here are all the best movies and films available to stream on HBO Max right now (August 2023).

Nate Houston1163 days ago
The Clearing show on hulu

The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now (August 2023)

All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.

Nate Houston1163 days ago
Nightmare Alley (2021)

The Best Movies on Hulu to Watch Right Now (October 2023)

From new releases like 'No One Will Save You,' to family favorites like 'Hocus Pocus,' here are the best movies on Hulu available to stream in October 2023.

Nate Houston1163 days ago
Best TV Shows of 2022

The Best TV Shows of 2022

The best shows of 2022 had us glued to our TV screens, binging or watching week after week. Here are the best TV shows of 2022, from 'The Bear' to 'Atlanta.

Nate Houston1385 days ago
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Best Movies of 2021 Best Films of the Year

The Best Movies of 2021

From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Dune’ to ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ these are the best movies of 2021 released in theaters and popular streaming services.

Nate Houston1724 days ago
Best TV Shows of 2021

The Best TV Shows of 2021

Here are Complex’s picks for the best TV Shows of 2021, including Squid Games, Insecure, Succession, Loki, and more. Find out what TV series took the top spot.

Nate Houston1750 days ago
Sweet Girl

The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.

Nate Houston1830 days ago
The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

This year has already given us must-watch fare like 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'Judas and the Black Messiah.' Here are the best movies of 2021 (so far).

Nate Houston1912 days ago
The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

The best television of 2021 features superheroes, thieves, murder mysteries, and more. Here are the best TV shows of 2021, from 'WandaVision' to 'Snowfall'.

Nate Houston1926 days ago
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Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked

Ranking All of Quentin Tarantino's Movies From Worst to Best

We're ranking all of Quentin Tarantino movies, including 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', 'Pulp Fiction', 'Inglourious Basterds' and more.

Nate Houston2219 days ago
An Emmy statue at the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview

The Biggest Takeaways From the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations

From strong numbers for Black candidates and streamers to a number of snubs, these are the biggest takeaways from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Nate Houston2242 days ago
The wax figure of the actor Elyas M'Barek is shown in a scene on a couch while watching television

'Rona Recommends: The 14 Best Movies to Watch While You're Socially Distancing

The best movies to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good films on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.

Nate Houston2331 days ago

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