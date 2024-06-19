Fresh off the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which delivered a $56 million opening weekend at the domestic box office this month, Will Smith has already booked his next film.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has enlisted Will Smith for the sci-fi thriller Resistor, based on the 2014 novel Influx from New York Times bestselling author Daniel Suarez.
Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train) penned the initial Resistor script, with Eric Singer (Top Gun: Maverick, American Hustle) writing the latest draft. Sony is seeking a director.
Will Smith will produce the film for his Westbrook banner alongside Jon Mone, Escape Artists’ Todd Black, plus Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Tony Shaw, and Dave Wilson. Heather Washington will executive produce.
The news arrives after Smith and Martin Lawrence rejuvenated the summer box office with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The latest installment in the franchise grossed $100 million globally on its opening weekend, surpassing the $40-$50 million projections to become the biggest R-rated opening since Oppenheimer was released last summer. It's now sitting at $219 million worldwide.
Ride or Die also marks the sixth-highest domestic opening of Smith's illustrious career, and his 18th No. 1 opening as a lead.