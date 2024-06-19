Fresh off the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which delivered a $56 million opening weekend at the domestic box office this month, Will Smith has already booked his next film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has enlisted Will Smith for the sci-fi thriller Resistor, based on the 2014 novel Influx from New York Times bestselling author Daniel Suarez.

Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train) penned the initial Resistor script, with Eric Singer (Top Gun: Maverick, American Hustle) writing the latest draft. Sony is seeking a director.