It has been over two years since audiences let out a collective "wait, what?" in theaters and living rooms upon witnessing the Dune: Part One title card.

With a runtime of 155 minutes, the first installment in the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name featured a star-studded cast which included Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya...for a mere seven minutes.

Dune: Part Two comes with a slightly longer runtime of 165 minutes and even more big-name actors, from Florence Pugh to Austin Butler to the star of the BMW USA Super BOWL commer-CIAL Christopher Walken. The film also arrives with additional hype, courtesy of Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, who compared it to The Empire Strikes Back.

With so much seemingly riding on Dune: Part Two, does it live up to the expectations? The first reactions are in, and here's what critics and other early viewers have to say. Catch it for yourself starting March 1.