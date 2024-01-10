New 'Star Wars' Movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Coming From Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau is doubling down on the success of his hit series The Mandalorian.

Variety reports Lucasfilm has enlisted Favreau to direct The Mandalorian & Grogu, which marks the first Star Wars film to go into production since 2019’s maligned Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

For those who haven't tapped into The Mandalorian since its first batch of episodes—or ever—it was revealed in Season 2 that the 50-something-year-old chap known as Baby Yoda is actually named Grogu.

The movie is expected to go into production later this year, with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and recently-appointed chief creative officer Dave Filoni serving as producers.

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kennedy shared.