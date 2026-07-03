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Star Wars Celebration is Coming Back to Los Angeles: Here's What We Know So Far
Pop Culture

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027: First Guests Revealed

Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, and more head to LA as Star Wars fans prep for a massive 50th anniversary blowout in 2027.

Bernadette Giacomazzo72 days ago
Producer Kathleen Kennedy, C-3PO and Mark Hamill attend the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' press conference at the Ritz Carlton Tokyo on December 7, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.
Pop Culture

C-3PO Head From ‘Star Wars’ Sells for Seven Figures at Auction

Props from 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls' and 'Jaws' also fetched high prices at the auction.

Holly Riordan112 days ago
Ryan Gosling at the "Project Hail Mary" New York Premiere held at Josie Robertson Plaza on March 18, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

You Can Build Rocky With This DIY ‘Project Hail Mary’ LEGO Set

You can turn a small LEGO set into this fan-favorite character.

Holly Riordan113 days ago
'Star Wars Starfighter' Confirmed as a Stand-Alone Film by Director Shawn Levy
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Starfighter' Confirmed as a Stand-Alone Film by Director Shawn Levy

'Every day it's hard as hell, but it's dream-come-true territory every day,' he said about the film.

Bernadette Giacomazzo246 days ago
'Foundation,' Based on Isaac Asimov Stories, Renewed at Apple TV+
Pop Culture

'Foundation,' Based on Isaac Asimov Stories, Renewed at Apple TV+

The series is set to go back into production next year.

Bernadette Giacomazzo308 days ago
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An older man with glasses and a beard is wearing a dark jacket and a checkered shirt, looking into the distance
Pop Culture

George Lucas Looks Back on 'Star Wars' Prequel Hate and Insists Films Were 'Made for Kids'

“It was supposed to be a kid’s movie for 12-year-olds that were going through puberty," said the 80-year-old filmmaker.

tara mahadevan784 days ago
Pop Culture

Netflix Cancels Halle Berry Sci-Fi Film 'The Mothership' After It Was Nearly Completed (UPDATE)

The streamer reportedly canceled plans for the film, which was originally set to release last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams904 days ago
Nicolas Cage is on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage 'Not Really Down' to Join 'Star Wars' Universe: 'I'm a Trekkie, Man’

2023 is not even two weeks deep and we've already gotten multiple Nicolas Cage-related updates, including word that he's "not really down" for 'Star Wars.'

Trace William Cowen1285 days ago
Henry Cavill
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 4000’ Franchise for Amazon

Fresh off announcing his Superman retirement, Henry Cavill has been cast to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.

Brad Callas1309 days ago
obi wan kenobi disney trailer is here
Pop Culture

Disney+ Shares First 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser Trailer

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi master in the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' arriving in May.

Jordan Rose1591 days ago
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Bioshock image for news story about movie
Pop Culture

'BioShock' Movie Adaptation Being Developed at Netflix

An adaptation of the popular video game series 'BioShock' is in the works, and this time the film is being handled by streaming giant Netflix.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1613 days ago
zack-snyder
Pop Culture

Zack Snyder Is Working on New Sci-Fi Movie 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

Zack Snyder is working with Netflix to produce a new sci-fi film that he plans to build into a franchise. The film will likely start production next year.

Jordan Rose1837 days ago
jj-abrams
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Admits 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Would Have Benefited From More Planning

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Force Awakens' director and co-writer J.J. Abrams admitted the latest trilogy could've used some more planning.

Joe Price1878 days ago
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Disney+ Series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Reveals Its Cast

The long-awaited 'Star Wars' Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is scheduled to enter production next month, and it’s got a pretty stacked cast.

Joe Price1936 days ago
Darth Vader's helmet.
Pop Culture

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Original Darth Vader Helmet From Bad Robot Productions

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, stealing Darth Vader's helmet and some other 'Star Wars' props.

Gavin Evans2055 days ago
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Arches National Park
Life

Utah Officials Discover Strange Monolith In Remote Desert

Utah officials looking to monitor the state's bighorn sheep population accidentally stumbled upon a massive monolith in the remote wilderness.

Alex Galbraith2061 days ago

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