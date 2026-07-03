Featured
Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.MattBarone
“There’s a lot of ideas that came from dreams that are in the movie right now," says Denis Villeneuve, the Quebecois director of sci-fi blockbuster Dune.Rick Mele
All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.Nate Houston
Pop Culture
Hayden Christensen on the 'Canadianness' of 'Obi-Wan' and How Darth Vader Changed His Life
The Canadian actor, who was in Toronto for a special screening of 'Obi-Wan,' talks about reprising the role of Darth Vader, meeting Justin Trudeau, and more.Marriska Fernandes