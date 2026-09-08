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Marriska Fernandes

Joined November 2021 | 27 posts
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Latest Stories

How Matt Johnson And Dominic Sessa Brought A Young Anthony Bourdain To Life In Tony

How Matt Johnson And Dominic Sessa Brought A Young Anthony Bourdain To Life In 'Tony'

Matt Johnson and Dominic Sessa reveal how Tony strips away the Anthony Bourdain mythology to explore the insecurity, rebellion and messy contradictions that shaped the cultural icon he would eventually become.

Marriska Fernandes35 days ago

Grant Singer Makes Jump From Music Videos To Movies In Netflix’s&nbsp;'Reptile'

The Netflix film made its world premiere at TIFF in Toronto this month. It's available to stream on Friday.

Marriska Fernandes1085 days ago

'Dumb Money' Director On The GameStop Wall Street Scandal: 'I Want People To Come Out Being Outraged'

Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Pete Davidson star in Craig Gillespie's hilarious take on the GameStop Wall Street scandal.

Marriska Fernandes1088 days ago
Noah Centineo in The Recruit

‘The Recruit's' Noah Centineo on Shooting in Montreal: "Hell Yeah We Got Winter"

Noah Centineo sees a lot of himself in lead role on Netflix series ‘The Recruit.' His latest series had the actor living in Montreal, and he's loved it.

Marriska Fernandes1366 days ago
Shay Mitchell from Something at Tiffany's

'Something From Tiffany’s' Shay Mitchell Isn't Into Your Typical Christmas Rom-Com

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell is back and here to sleigh with the new holiday rom-com, 'Something From Tiffany’s,' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Marriska Fernandes1373 days ago
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Dua Lipa singing at Osheaga

The Best and Worst Parts of Osheaga 2022

After two years away, the energy was palpable, the crowd was civil, and the artists were magnetic, making Osheaga’s 15th anniversary one to be remembered.

Marriska Fernandes1505 days ago
Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow poses with Stormtroopers

'You Never Know Where It’ll Go in the Future': 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Director Deborah Chow

The Toronto-born director of 'Obi-Wan' discusses the pressure of telling a Star Wars story, her Canadian connection with Hayden, and what's next for the series.

Marriska Fernandes1540 days ago
Hayden Christensen at Obi-Wan screening in Toronto

Hayden Christensen on the 'Canadianness' of 'Obi-Wan' and How Darth Vader Changed His Life

The Canadian actor, who was in Toronto for a special screening of 'Obi-Wan,' talks about reprising the role of Darth Vader, meeting Justin Trudeau, and more.

Marriska Fernandes1546 days ago
Jordan Gavaris sitting in a chaise lounge holding a beer. He is wearing a white tank top and pink shorts

Jordan Gavaris on Starring in ‘The Lake’ and Breaking Down Heteronormativity

Jordan Gavaris spoke with Complex Canada about starring in Prime Video's 'The Lake,' heteronormativity in TV and film, and Ontario's cottage country.

Marriska Fernandes1547 days ago
A still from the show 'The Lake'

‘The Lake’ Captures the Good, Bad, and Ugly of Canadian Cottage Country

Julia Stiles, Jordan Gavaris, and Madison Shamoun on starring in Prime Video's 'The Lake' and exploring race and sexuality via the lens of Canadian cottage life

Marriska Fernandes1554 days ago
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Joshua Jackson attends the NBCU FYC House "Dr. Death" carpet at NBCU FYC House

Joshua Jackson on Playing Darker Roles, 'Dawson’s Creek' Revivalism, and Where Charlie Conway Is Today

Season 2 of 'Oracle 2: The Dreamland Murders' is on Audible now. We spoke with star Joshua Jackson about playing thriller roles and his career over the years.

Marriska Fernandes1576 days ago
Kiefer Sutherland standing cross armed

Kiefer Sutherland on ‘The Contractor,' the American Dream, and Missing Harvey's

For Kiefer Sutherland, a good story is what gets his attention, more than the role itself. The actor tells us about his new film and missing Toronto.

Marriska Fernandes1602 days ago
All My Puny Sorrows

Alison Pill and Sarah Gadon on 'All My Puny Sorrows' and Being Unapologetic Canadian Women

We spoke to the Toronto actresses about filming during the pandemic and how they bring out the best in each other, having known each other for years.

Marriska Fernandes1617 days ago
Lee Madoub and Jim Carrey star in Sonic 2

Lee Majdoub on Forming an Evil Canadian Power Duo With Jim Carrey in 'Sonic 2'

"So you got two Canadians, the villains, and we can bring it... Canadians can bring it!" says Majdoub, who plays Agent Stone in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2.'

Marriska Fernandes1624 days ago
Kevin Alves attends the Premiere Of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at Hollywood American Legion

Kevin Alves on 'Yellowjackets' Season 2, Wild Reddit Theories, and Filming in B.C.

The Toronto-born actor talks about the second season on 'Yellowjackets,' fan theories that Travis is the Antler Queen, and his favourite spots in B.C.

Marriska Fernandes1645 days ago
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Scene from Pixar film Turning Red

Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, and Domee Shi on Reflecting 'the Real Toronto' in 'Turning Red'

Canadian director Domee Shi and actors Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang talk mother-daughter dynamics &amp; depicting Toronto's rich multiculturalism in the Pixar film.

Marriska Fernandes1651 days ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the premiere for 'Turning Red' in a green dress.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on 'Turning Red,' Her Inner Beast, and Toronto Love

The Toronto-born actress reflects on her role as Priya in new Pixar movie 'Turning Red', her favourite parts of Toronto, and her career so far.

Marriska Fernandes1653 days ago
Still from Porter

Why 'The Porter,' Canada's Biggest Black-Led TV Series, Is a Game-Changer

We sit down with the cast and crew of CBC's 'The Porter' to find out how the show was made, and why it sets a new standard in the entertainment industry.

Marriska Fernandes1668 days ago

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