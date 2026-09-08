Sanj Patel Portrait

Sanj Patel

Twitter Navigation Icon

Contributing Style Editor

Joined May 2021 | 1340 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Two promotional images. Left: June holding flowers. Right: Alex & Will playing chess. "Story mig" branding

Story mfg.’s SS24 Campaign Showcases The Artistry Of Hobbies

Continuing its focus on sustainability and a slow-moving design process.

Sanj Patel925 days ago
Marshall portable speaker on sand with a sunset backdrop

Marshall x Patta Reunite To Amplify Style With Limited-Edition ‘Emberton II’ Speaker

The new collab deepens Marshall and Patta’s 2022-formed partnership, exploring shared missions and a commitment to amplifying voices further.

Sanj Patel926 days ago
A single hiking boot on a rock surrounded by foliage in what appears to be a forest setting

Timberland Embraces The Outdoors With Technological ‘Motion Range’

Bringing comfortable performance to any adventure.

Sanj Patel927 days ago
Close-up of a wet jacket with 'The North Face' and 'Steep Tech' logos

The North Face Drops Trailblazing ‘Steep Tech’ Collection For Modern Explorers

Designed to offer protection for whatever the journey may be.

Sanj Patel933 days ago
Advertisement
Two models in utilitarian outfits with multiple pockets, one squatting, one standing

Craghoppers’ SS24 Collection Is Grounded In British Landscape

Meticulously crafted clothing, purpose-built for every environment and place.

Sanj Patel933 days ago
Two images: left shows a pair of blue sneakers on a green couch, right shows someone wearing similar shoes standing

Emerging Swedish Label Montén Previews First-Ever Sneaker Collection

Handmade by the best artisans in Portugal.

Sanj Patel933 days ago

C.P. Company Link Up For With ASICS For Gel-Quantum 360 Sneaker

Two Gel-Quantum 360 colourways to pick from.

Sanj Patel939 days ago
Two pairs of stylish sneakers, one with a low-top design, the other with hook-and-loop straps

Represent’s Studio Sneaker Returns In New Colourways

After instantly selling out in December 2023.

Sanj Patel940 days ago
Two models in a split image, one in a cropped jacket, the other in a star-printed top and belted trousers, with a patterned bag

GUESS USA Unveils FW24 Campaign Shot By Eli Russell Linnetz

Spanning moto jackets, shearling trench coats, and more.

Sanj Patel940 days ago
Advertisement
Person on left in cap making a face, person on right shirtless, wearing open white shirt and pants

Aries Drops Spring/Summer 2024 Lookbook Featuring Revived Motifs, Futuristic Styles

Showcasing a raw, lived-in aesthetic that deliberately challenges a new take on ancient classical brand references.

Sanj Patel940 days ago
Two models showcase casual spring looks with layered shirts and hats

Universal Works Celebrates 15 Years With Spring/Summer 2024 Line

Designed by real people, made by real people, to be worn by real people.

Sanj Patel945 days ago
Two models in embroidered shirts, one in cardigan, pose against a dark backdrop

KARDO Celebrates Unity With Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Each piece boasts a bespoke finish.

Sanj Patel945 days ago
A sneaker with plants growing in it on the left and a wine barrel with a sheep figurine on it on the right, both with "The Broken Arm" text

Salomon x The Broken Arm Reunite For Clog-Inspired COVERBOOT

Designed as a tribute to the land and to winegrowers.

Sanj Patel945 days ago
Two photos side by side; left shows busy pedestrian crosswalk, right shows person serving fast food

Gramicci’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection Is Made For Fun

Presented through an irreverent, London-centric campaign.

Sanj Patel945 days ago
Advertisement

Pop Trading Company Unveils First Drop For Spring/Summer 2024

Spanning hoodies, sweats, and beanies.

Sanj Patel947 days ago

Roar Into Style With KEEN’s Special Edition ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Collection

Each style is adorned with unique dragon embroidery and honours the rich symbolism of Chinese colours and the noble beast.

Sanj Patel952 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App