Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in New Video After Rampant Speculation and Conspiracies

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she's been diagnosed with cancer amid speculation regarding her lack of public appearances in 2024.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support, and for your understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," said Middleton, 42, in a video shared on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

Middleton underwent "major abdominal surgery" in January, which she said doctors believed was for a non-cancerous condition. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she continued. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

She said the diagnosis "came as a huge shock" to her and her family. Middleton added that she and her husband Prince William, 41, have taken their time to process the diagnosis privately. They've also explained the situation to their children, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.