Photo Agencies Pulling New Images of Kate Middleton Over Concerns They Were Altered

Kate Middleton took a photo with her three children and what was supposed to be a touching moment turned out to be controversial after four major news outlets removed it due to concerns that Kensington Palace had it altered.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released the photo of Middleton posing with her three children, marking a significant moment as it was the first public photo of her since she had abdominal surgery. The photo, taken by Prince William, was a heartfelt tribute to Mother's Day celebrations in the United Kingdom.

However, the power of social media was evident as various individuals suggested the photo was heavily altered after seeing several things, such as the inconsistencies in Princess Charlotte's sleeve. This led to major news outlets such as Getty Images, Reuters, and more removing it from their databases. The Associated Press even issued a "kill notification" to its clients, stating "closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."