Photo Agencies Pulling New Images of Kate Middleton Over Concerns They Were Altered

Kate Middleton took a photo with her three children and what was supposed to be a touching moment turned out to be controversial after four major news outlets removed it due to concerns that Kensington Palace had it altered.
On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released the photo of Middleton posing with her three children, marking a significant moment as it was the first public photo of her since she had abdominal surgery. The photo, taken by Prince William, was a heartfelt tribute to Mother's Day celebrations in the United Kingdom.
However, the power of social media was evident as various individuals suggested the photo was heavily altered after seeing several things, such as the inconsistencies in Princess Charlotte's sleeve. This led to major news outlets such as Getty Images, Reuters, and more removing it from their databases. The Associated Press even issued a "kill notification" to its clients, stating "closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."
Kensington Palace hasn't responded to the claims that the photos were altered as of press time. Commentators for the Royal Family did state that the photo would squash any speculation regarding Middleton's health after she stayed out of the public eye following her abdominal surgery in January.
The allegations of the photo being altered by the Royal Family come after a litany of conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton emerged after news of her operation was made public. The last time Middleton was seen in public was in December 2023, when she participated in the Royal Family's Christmas Day proceedings.
She was photographed riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton, but wasn't seen again until March, when she was photographed with her three children for Mother's Day in the U.K. Kensington Palace released a statement in January announcing Middleton had surgery and would need to spend 14 days in the hospital and that she wouldn't return to her duties "until after Easter."
People on social media were quick to come up with all sorts of theories, from serious takes that she went missing to completely outrageous scenarios such as the Princess of Wales getting a Brazilian butt lift operation.