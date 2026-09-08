Latest Stories
How Do Canadians Really Feel About Justin Trudeau's Rolling Stone Cover?
Rolling Stone magazine's feature on Justin Trudeau hasn't gone over too well--is our Prime Minister becoming over exposed?
Ontario Is Finally Cracking Down On Those Ticket Scalping Bots
Starting this fall, there will be more strict regulations on buying and selling event tickets online
Someone Stole an Old Mummified Toe From a Bar in Yukon
Police are searching for a man from Quebec who stole the key ingredient in the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City's famous Sourtoe Cocktail
The Tragically Hip Partners With Medical Marijuana Company
The Tragically Hip invests in medical marijuana company, Newstrike Resources Ltd. days before it goes public
Drake Shatters Adele's Record for Most Billboard Music Awards Won in One Night
With 13 wins Drake now holds the recods for most Billboard Music Awards won in a single night.
The Air Quality In Toronto’s Subway System Is 10 Times Worse Than Outside
A recently released study has found that that air quality in Toronto's subway system is equivalent to a typical day in Beijing.
Canada Ranks 7th In This Year's World Happiness Report
Despite this year being Canada's lowest ranking yet, being in the top 10 of the World Happiness Report is something to be proud of.
Matthew Perry Claims He Used To Beat Up Justin Trudeau
The former Friends actor used to beat up Justin Trudeau when they were kids
Canadian Company, Lendful, Is Petitioning Banks To Add Warnings To Credit Cards
The dangers of credit card debt shouldn't be a secret, which is why Canadian company, Lendful, wants banks to start putting warnings on their credit cards.
Jamie Oliver’s New Festival Is The Perfect Combination For Food And Music Lovers
Jamie Oliver's family-friends food and music festival is coming to Canada
Drake Is Sparing No Expense For His Toronto Mansion
He may have started from the bottom, but the photo of Drake's half-finished Bridle Path mansion definitely prove he's made it to the top.
Justin Trudeau Goes Up Against Donald Trump’s Handshake; Makes Canada Proud
Justin Trudeau is not impressed by Donald Trump's handshake style.
Toronto Man, Missing 5 Years, Found Wandering Along Highway In Brazil
Anton Pilipa, who was reported missing 5 years ago, was found in Brazil without shoes or ID
Toronto-Based Company Using AI To Write Dating Profiles
Having trouble writing your online dating profile? This Toronto-based company's AI can help you appeal to the right audience.
Former Vice Canada Editor Accused Of Involvement In International Drug Ring
A former editor with Vice Canada allegedly used the Canadian headquarters to recruit drug mules
Don't Miss The Massive Light Festival In Toronto's Distillery District
The Toronto Light Festival in the Distillery District is your much-needed pick me up
Toronto’s Distillery District Plays Host To The World Cup of Hockey’s Fan Village
Toronto’s historic Distillery District plays host to the World Cup of Hockey's fan village from September 16th until September 25th
Yorkdale Is Giving Christmas A Hipster Edge With Fashion Santa
Fashion Santa is grabbing headlines as he takes over Yorkdale Mall in Toronto this holiday season.