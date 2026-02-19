Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ex-British Prince With Ties to Epstein, Arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York—has been arrested. Thames Valley Police officials did not name Mountbatten-Windsor in a statement issued on Thursday (Feb. 19), but multiple reports, including this one from the Associated Press, have identified the arrestee as the former prince. “Thames Valley Police has opened an investigation into the offense of misconduct in public office,” a police rep said Thursday. “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.” The statement continued: “The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.” In a statement shared with BBC News, King Charles, brother to Andrew, addressed the news by calling for a “fair and proper” investigation.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the King said. “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.” The King continued: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.” For some time now, Mountbatten-Windsor has faced heightened scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose 2019 jail cell death was ruled a suicide. In October of last year, Andrew said that discussions with his family had led to the conclusion that “continued accusations” against him had become a distraction. “I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me,” he said at the time. “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”